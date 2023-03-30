Dr Tony Holohan to release memoir ‘We Need to Talk’ later this year

Dr Tony Holohan, the former chief medical officer at the HSE who led Ireland’s response for much of the Covid-19 pandemic, will publish a memoir later this year.

We Need to Talk will be released on September 21 and will be published by Ériu, the Dublin-based imprint of Bonnier Books UK.

Dr Holohan served as chief medical officer in Ireland for 14 years until his retirement in 2022, but only really became known to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During this time his remarkable leadership skills came to the fore, and he became the public face of the pandemic, helping to steer the nation through the biggest public health crisis in Ireland’s modern history,” Bonnier publishing director Deirdre Nolan said.

Dr Holohan’s memoir will reflect on dealing with the most serious pandemic in a century in his professional life while he was also enduring challenges at home: his wife of 25 years, Emer, was being treated for cancer, and died in February 2021.

Dr Holohan said writing the book has given him the time to reflect on the many difficult conversations he has had to have in his professional and personal life.

“The responsibility of leading Ireland’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic coincided with the most challenging time of my personal life. Writing this book has given me the time to reflect on this and the many difficult, sometimes painful, personal and professional conversations that I had to have,” he said.

Ms Nolan said it was a “privilege” to publish Dr Holohan’s story, adding: “There are few people that I hold in higher regard. His empathy, bravery and humanity shine through in this book – it is an essential read.”

Literary agent Marianne Gunn-O’Connor said: ‘'Few of us are really tested in life in the way that Dr Tony Holohan was. We might ask ourselves how we would do if faced with a challenge on this scale. He led the country’s response to Covid 19 with true leadership, bravery, compassion and integrity… During the darkest of times his humanity shone through He was the Lighthouse in the Storm.”

We Need to Talk will be published in the UK and Ireland on September 21 in hardback, Audio and eBook.