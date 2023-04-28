Dr Tony Holohan speaks about Covid pandemic: ‘We’d all have loved to find a silver bullet to allow us return to how things were’

However he said that ‘the reality was more complex’

Former chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has questioned the increasing amount of funding going to providing very expensive treatments to patients in an advanced stage of illness who are well into their last year of life while knowing they may be have limited or no benefit.

Dr Holohan, was making his first major address since he stepped down from his post last July.

He also criticised hospitals which fail to report doctors harming patients and insisted there were no simple solutions to the complex difficulties of the Covid pandemic.

As the country’s former top guardian of public health he expressed concern at the inequities in society which still exist in this country with higher levels of preventable illness and less access among less well-off .

Tackling these inequities is key and there needs to be a fair distribution of resources, he told the Royal College of Surgeons’ Medical Professionalism Conference.

Referring to the expensive treatments at end-of-life he said: ”Often an honest conversation has not taken place which provides a clear understanding for the patient that these treatments are likely to be of limited or any benefit.”

Dr Holohan also criticised hospitals and other health providers for a failure to report doctors who are causing harm to patients.

There is also a responsibility on other doctors in these situations, he told the gathering of medics.

He said an analysis by the Medical Council, the regulatory body for doctors, showed it is quite unusual for a health service organisation in this country to become a complainant to the doctors’ watchdog against one of their medics.

Only a hospital or health service provider can create an evidence basis for a complaint to the Medical Council for poor professional performance where there is a pattern of behaviour.

The established culture of not making a complaint “makes little sense in a modern understanding of patient safety,” he said.

“Accepting responsibility means everyone accepts the professional obligation to do what we can to influence safety and quality for the services we provide, manager, provide or oversee.”

Doctors also need to “lead by example “ with the accountability that “our patient is entitled to and expects from us,” he added.

It is accepted that the delivery of healthcare is imperfect and things will go wrong, he said.

The current adversarial system contributes to blame and fear. It can be an impediment to learning and doctors can be defensive and risk- averse.

It should never be the case that people feel they need to go the media first to highlight their case, he said.

Also, the role of the media should evolve from being responsive to a deeper understanding of problems and solutions.

He said he had given over most of his career to public health, leaving his training as a GP, to look at instead at policy, health inequalities and disease patterns which he felt less able to influence as a family doctor.

Referring to the pandemic he said his aim and that of his team at the beginning with no vaccine was to influence public behaviour to slow down the speed at which Covid was transmitted through human behaviour.

It was a case of buying time until science came up with some developments .

He said no pandemic plan could have predicted what was seen in the last two years or more.

There were various suggestions put forward by scientists and the media, often simple seductive solutions, but there was no silver bullet.

The reality was far more complex, he added.

“We would all have loved to find a silver bullet to allow us return to how things were, avoiding health and wide impacts that came from the illness itself and the consequences, planned and unplanned, of measures put in place but the reality was more complex.”

Asked what is view was on the decision to relax the face mask mandate in hospitals and other health institutions recently Dr Holohan replied he has “great confidence in those making decisions.”

Asked what he coped with being “Dr Tony” appearing at daily pandemic briefings, which were televised daily, giving bad news or not having all the answers he said: ”At one level you do what you have to do.

“You have a good understanding of these issues. Covid was new, but our basic training as public health physicians helped us. I was not alone. I had a very good team around me.”

They had formal and informal connection to the European Centre for Disease Control and the World Health Organisation.

“We believed in what we were doing.”

The only tool they had was trust on behalf of the public and they knew communication was important around buy in and behaviour change.

“There was no master plan. We simply got on with it.”

All he saw at press conferences were a group of people spread out from one another and he did not get home to watch the television screen.

Dr Holohan did not comment on the recent report on his botched plan to be seconded as a professor in Trinity College.