Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, pictured this evening at a Covid-19 media briefing. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins

Customers should complain if pubs and restaurants don’t enforce Covid passes properly, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

The CMO also revealed his own Covid cert was not checked as he returned through Dublin Airport recently.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said he is in favour of better enforcement of Covid passes at pubs and restaurants and that if owners want to “attract and maintain” loyal customers they should enforce the passes properly.

“Maybe it isn’t the easiest thing for people, particularly in this country, to try and start to complain, into a restaurant when they go in,” he said.

“But the ideal thing would be to leave and to not go back to that environment.”

Dr Holohan said that if owners want to build “loyal customers” they should have protective measures in place, including the use of hand sanitiser.

“If bars and restaurants understand that in order to attract and maintain loyal customers they offer an environment which is safe by adhering to these measures,” added Dr Holohan.

He also revealed that his Covid cert was not checked when arriving into Dublin Airport from abroad last week.

“I came through Dublin Airport last Friday and I wasn’t checked in terms of my [immunity] status whereas I was checked [on the other side].

He said that he is “concerned” about Digital Covid Certs not being checked at airports when there is the means to do so.

“I am concerned about that and I think we have the means, the data, the technology, all that kind of stuff, to lift up our level of collective performance in terms of oversight,” he said.