Dr Tony Holohan highlights two new Covid-19 Omicron variants circulating in South Africa in update to Health Minister

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan highlighted two new Covid-19 Omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5 in his weekly update to Minister for Health earlier this month.

South Africa officials reported today it is entering its fifth wave driven by BA.4 and BA.5.

He said they are “likely to be circulating at significant levels in South Africa, although the epidemiological situation there is not concerning.”

In his April 14 letter he said “there is currently no evidence indicating any change in transmissibility infection severity or risk of reinfections or vaccine breakthrough infections” compared to BA.2 which is dominant here.

They said although hospitalisations were increasing there were so far no dramatic changes in admissions to intensive care units or deaths.

The most recent report in this country on variants does not list either as being detected here.

Dr Holohan told the Minister that there continued to be a significant number of people picking up the virus in hospital, and as of he week ending April 3 there were 390 hospital acquired infections with 548 in the last week in March.

As of April 14, there were 904 Covid-19 patients in hospital around half of whom were admitted due to complications due to the virus.

Of the estimated 450 in hospital as a result of Covid-19 half had a booster shot,20pc had two vaccines and 31pc were unvaccinated.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care directly due to the virus had fallen from 28 on April 5 to 26 on April 12.

Some 41pc of Covid-19 patients were over 80 and 32 under 14.

Since that report the trend has been downwards with 378 in hospital today.