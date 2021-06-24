Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has written to the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) asking if AstraZeneca vaccines, which currently can only be given to people over 50, could be administered to younger people.

Up to 500,000 AstraZeneca vaccines may lie unused from August despite the threat from the Delta variant and demand to vaccinate people in their 20s and younger as quickly as possible, it emerged today.

The HSE said it is due to get 500,000 doses of the vaccine in August but it will be finishing using the jab from the middle of July when all people in their 60s will have received a second dose.

HSE chief Paul Reid said the Mr Reid said the promised supplies have not been confirmed.

People in their 20s are not due to be called for a first dose until early August and the current plan is to give them Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Damien McCallion who oversees the vaccine roll out in the HSE it is reliant on a "policy decision" around the use of surplus vaccines.

It comes as the overall Covid-19 figures remain positive but the country remains at a "point of unease" due to the rise of the more infectious Delta variant.

Case numbers have continued to fall over the previous 14 days and there has also been a fall in hospitalisations with 47 now in hospital with Covid-19, including 13 in intensive care. The 14-day incidence is now down to 92 per 100,000 and it is a new low since September last year.

The country is at a point of unease and apprehension despite the positive picture, said Mr Reid.

There are 210 confirmed cases of the Delta variant but the real number is likely to be higher.

Asked what the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nepht) is likely to recommend on the next reopening phase next week Dr Colm Henry, HSE chief clinical officer said they will be looking at the different metrics here and also the international situation where the Delta variant is rapidly displacing other forms of the virus.

He said "a significant surge in cases and linked hospitalisations "is something they cannot ignore.

It is inevitable cases of the Delta variant will rise here but the impact of it is still unclear. At the same time the country is far better protected than in the dark days of January.

There are now 62pc of adults who have received one Covid-19 dose and 37pc are fully vaccinated.

There were no outbreaks in nursing homes, acute hospitals or community hospitals over the past week.

Mr Reid said his advice to Government is that hospitals could not be put under pressure similar to that seen earlier this year and staff are exhausted.

But it is difficult to see a situation where more than 2,000 patients with Covid-19 would be in hospital here again given the protection from vaccines.

So far 27pc of Delta cases here are travel related, 51pc are from contact with another case, 1pc were caught in health settings and 16pc are due to an unknown source and classed as community transmission. Some 5pc are under investigation.

HSE chief operations officer Ann O’Connor said emergency departments are continuing to see a rise in attendances which are now higher than in 2019.

One of the reasons is due to the cyber attack and the need to get diagnostic procedures.



