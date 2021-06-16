Dr Tony Holohan accepts Freedom of City of Dublin

Tony Holohan accepts the Freedom of the City of Dublin. Photo: Conor McCabe

Dr Holohan received the award for his tireless efforts on behalf of citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Conor McCabe

CHIEF Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has officially accepted the Freedom of the City of Dublin.

Dr Holohan met with Lord Mayor Hazel Chu at the Mansion House in Dublin on Wednesday to sign the Roll of Honorary Freedom and accept the Freedom of the City.

The CMO received the honour on behalf of all health care workers for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dublin City Councillors voted in July last year to propose Dr Holohan for the honour.

Earlier today Dr Holohan faced a grilling from Leinster House politicians at the Oireachtas Transport Committee over a number of issues.

The CMO repeated his reservations about the level of reliability and use of antigen tests in some settings, but also paved the way for fully vaccinated people to travel abroad without PCR tests from mid-July.

Green Party councillor Ms Chu originally proposed Dr Holohan be awarded the freedom of the city last July on behalf of the nation's health care workers to acknowledge his work, and that of his team, during the Covid 19 pandemic.

The motion received cross-party support and was ratified by the local authority. However, the ongoing pandemic emergency and the illness and subsequent death of Dr Holohan’s wife delayed the acceptance ceremony.

An award, a piece of specially commissioned sculpture by Stephanie Hess, was made on behalf of councillors by Ms Chu.

In an email to councillors on Wednesday she said Dr Holohan thanked the members of Dublin City Council for the award and for their recognition of the sterling work done this year by the public health team.

“As discussed at the September meeting, this ceremony was always planned as a small gathering with just his family, the CE [chief executive], and my office present. A Freedom of the City would usually be a public occasion, but unfortunately current restrictions prevented that,” she wrote.