Dr Tiede Herrema - kidnapped and held hostage by IRA in 1975 - dies a week after his wife

Dr Tiede Herrema on a visit to the University of Limerick in 2005

Dutch industrialist Tiede Herrema - who was kidnapped and held hostage by the IRA for 36 days in the 1970s - has passed away, exactly a week after his wife.

He passed away on April 24, a week after his wife Elisabeth who died on Friday April 17.

On October 3, 1975, Dr Herrema was kidnapped by IRA members Eddie Gallagher and Marian Coyle and held for ransom for 36 days.

The crime came to international attention.

Expand Close Honorary citizens: Tiede and Elisabeth Herrema visited Ireland regularly despite their ordeal / Facebook

Gardaí learned of their location and for the final 18 days of the incident, there was a siege that also involved the Army at the house in Monasterevin, Co Kildare.

It came to an end when he was released unharmed on November 7, when the IRA members threw their guns out the window of the house.

Both Dr and Mrs Herrema were made honorary citizens after the kidnapping.

“I had a very long and happy friendship with them. I was very lucky to have known to them and admired them both,” said Joe Brennan, who was deputy to the Irish ambassador at the Hague at the time and was a good friend of the family.

Expand Close The house in which the gang was cornered / Facebook

The couple had been married for 72 years.

“They both had the greatest dignity and courage,” added Mr Brennan.

He died on Friday and the funeral is on Wednesday in Arnhem in The Netherlands.

President Michael D Higgins paid tribute to the couple today, who had made several trips to Ireland and Áras an Uachtarain during their lives.

"It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the death earlier today of Dr Tiede Herrema, so soon after the death of his beloved wife Elisabeth,” he said.

"I had the privilege of meeting Tiede and Elisabeth on many occasions, including at Áras an Uachtaráin during their regular trips to Ireland.”

He said that Dr Herrema had endured a “traumatic” kidnapping but held no grudges towards his kidnappers.

"Dr Herrema, who had endured such a traumatic kidnapping, harboured no bitterness towards his abductors and had maintained a very strong bond with Ireland. Both he and Elisabeth accepted honorary Irish citizenship.

"They will be missed, and fondly remembered by their many friends in Ireland. Sabina and I send our deepest condolences to their four sons, wider family and friends,” the president added.

Online Editors