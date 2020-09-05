Dr Ronan Glynn appeals to medical staff to stop going into work if they are symptomatic following rise in cases among health workers

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn has appealed to health professionals to stop going into work if they are symptomatic – following a rise in cases of Covid-19 among health workers over the past week.

Speaking to fellow medical staff on a video conference titled 'the state of the nation' hosted by the National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG), Dr Glynn admitted that he too had gone into work while symptomatic while working in the past.

He said: “A significant issue I just wanted to raise is- I myself would have gone into work while symptomatic as a doctor. We all did it, we have all done it, regularly, but I would plead with people not to do that this winter. We simply cannot afford to have people going in to work this winter if there is any suggestion of Covid,” he said.

Explaining the reason for his warning he said: “We have seen an increase in cases of health care workers over the past week in particular, including across our acute hospital system so I would ask people to take particular care, particularly now as more pressure comes on the system as people are busier and as you are stressed. “

He said: “Take care of yourself but also please have a lower index for making ‘the call’ and saying ‘I can’t come in today’ if you do that symptoms” and admitted: “I know that doesn’t come naturally in particular to the community who are on this call this morning.”

Flu vaccine

He also asked staff to get the flu vaccine, where possible, ahead of the flu season.

"We need to do all we can to avoid a situation where people do have symptoms and where people do have illness because I think the health system will be under pressure and we need everyone who can work, in and working," he said.

“From my perspective I take this opportunity to say that you all have a roll to play. I think sometimes we downplay the influence we have on our patients and with the people we come into contact with every day and if they understand that surgeons and GPS and clinicians all across the country place importance on the basic behaviours then they are much more likely to go out and model those behaviours. And that really is key.

"The more people do the basics, the less likely we are to have to introduce further restrictions that will have a profound impact on the health service and all across society.”

Concerns about Dublin

Meanwhile, giving an outline of the overall rate of cases across the country, he said: “The picture nationally is stable, we are increasingly concerned about Dublin in particular.

“Dublin is rising and whilst our national incidence is at about 32 per 100,000 at the moment Dublin is at 53 per 100,000 and rising.”

The news comes as the Government prepares to publish a nine-month action plan to tackle Covid-19 over the coming week.

The acting Chief Medical Officer has said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has been in discussion with the Government over what measures will be in place to tackle the ongoing threat from the coronavirus as the country goes into the flu season.

It is understood that the new measures will incorporate a ‘colour coded’ system.

Though the plan will aim for a 'status blue' period in the country where the virus is suppressed, this will only come into effect when vaccinations or a breakthrough medical treatment become available.

In the yellow status, most businesses would be open, as would schools. An orange status would signify local outbreaks in communities, rather than in specific settings. An orange status outbreak would involve restrictions similar to those imposed on the people of Kildare, Offaly and Laois.

While a status red outbreak would send the country back into a nationwide lockdown. However, another lockdown may not be as severe as the last quarantine, due to a better understanding of how the virus spreads.

