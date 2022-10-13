Dr Pixie McKenna urges people not to take their sight for granted

Cork born TV GP Pixie McKenna today urged people not to take their sight for granted and visit their optician for a check, even if they don’t need glasses.

The star of the Channel 4 series Embarrassing Bodies said :”‘We rely on our eyes all the time, but it’s all too easy to take them for granted until our vision is affected. Despite sight being our most valuable sense, many people don’t visit their optician for regular check-ups.

‘Perhaps the fear of losing our sight pushes the thought to the back of our minds – but eye problems are very common and while many people likely think a trip to the optician is only for people who wear glasses, there are lots of things your optician can do. A lot of eye damage goes undetected. I suspect there are a lot of treatable cases of glaucoma that could be picked up early by an optician.”

She was speaking as a new report by Specsavers found almost 40pc of the Irish population do not what glaucoma is, despite it being the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness.

The report marking World Sight Day revealed worrying misconceptions around glaucoma (a group of eye diseases that damage the optic nerve) – 48pc of respondents don’t worry about it because they think ‘it’s rare’ while 40pc wrongly believe it can be ‘cured’.

There are more than 246,773 people in Ireland who are blind or visually impaired. But alarmingly, almost half (48pc) of people still don’t know how often they should visit their optician for a routine check-up.

As many as 75pc of of all sight loss is avoidable, according to the report “The State of the Ireland’s Eye Health 2022.”

The Specsavers report highlights the link between sight loss and an increase in risk of loneliness, isolation and other health conditions such as clinical depression, diabetes, dementia and stroke.

The annual cost of sight loss and blindness before the pandemic was €2.67bn.

With the backlog of eye care services caused by the pandemic it is likely to impose significant additional costs for people with sight threatening conditions such as glaucoma and it is estimated that the demand for glaucoma services is expected to rise by 33pc in the next decade.

Kerril Hickey, Chairman of Specsavers Ireland said: “Glaucoma can be symptomless which is why only half of those affected even know they have the condition. While it cannot simply be cured or reversed, early treatment can be particularly effective in slowing or preventing vision loss, it is crucial that it is detected at the first possible opportunity. That’s why it is critical to educate the public on glaucoma and the importance of regular eye examinations.”

”This report highlights examples of integrated care pathways that are delivering high quality glaucoma care, but provision remains fragmented, particularly in Ireland.

“We are sitting on a glaucoma ticking time bomb yet there appears to be no nationally agreed plan to address concerns. We must draw on the professional expertise of the entire eye care sector and gain national agreement to implement new pathways to improve glaucoma care to help save sight.”

Anna Moran, interim CEO of Fighting Blindness, says: “We remain deeply concerned about the lasting impact of coronavirus on people with, and at risk of, sight loss. Throughout the pandemic, so many of us concerned with eye health have worked hard to provide urgent care and support to those who have needed it. There is now a move towards getting back to in-person meetings and consultations – but there is a backlog that the specialist hospitals are struggling to meet.

“We are sincerely grateful to everyone in community optometry for providing patients safe access to important eye tests and health care – and that this has provided a lifeline for those needing urgent care. Glaucoma is a silent destroyer; irreparable damage can be caused before symptoms become apparent to the patient.

“This report highlights the scale of the challenge we now face with glaucoma – and the continuing need for regular eye tests.”

Read More



