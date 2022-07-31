| 14.7°C Dublin

Dr Eva Orsmond: ‘I actually think I’m the saddest woman in the world’

Weight-loss expert’s marriage broke down irrevocably during the filming of the new series of ‘Dr Eva’s Great Escape' for RTÉ 

Dr Eva Orsmond. Picture by Steve Humphreys Expand

Niamh Horan Twitter Email

Tough-talking weight-loss expert Dr Eva Orsmond and her husband of 27 years, Wyatt Orsmond, are to divorce. The marriage broke down irrevocably while they were filming the new series of Dr Eva’s Great Escape for RTÉ television.

The couple, who have two adult sons, temporarily split in 2016, before reconciling in 2018. Now the Finnish-born TV personality reveals they will split for good but will remain friends and business partners at Solar Alvura Health Hotel in Portugal, which they have renovated as part of the new series.

