Dr Catherine Motherway named Limerick Person of the Year for work fighting Covid

Dr Catherine Motherway, Head of the Intensive Care Unit at University Hospital Limerick and past president of the Intensive Care Society, has been named the Limerick Person of the Year for 2020.

Known as a “calm, reassuring and authoritative voice”, Dr Motherway was named the winner in a virtual ceremony held on Thursday evening for her “Trojan work” as a frontline health worker during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Motherway said: “I’m a little bit in shock at the moment, and I accept this on behalf of the staff both in Limerick and around the country that have worked very hard for this last year and for our patients I thank the panel.

“For those that we have saved and for those that we have lost, I would think of those tonight, and in particular I would think of two of my colleagues who we have lost in the past year. This is an emotional moment.”

Speaking about the previous year she said: “It has been a hard year for everybody but I think we’ve done well as a country and today we have a lot of hope and the vaccination programme brings a lot of hope to us all and we will all have one big party when possible.”

“We will remember those we have lost properly in time and we will go forward and recover and hopefully help the rest of the world to get over this.”

She added: “Thank you very much for this award and thank you from the staff of UHL and I accept this award for them”.