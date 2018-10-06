Dozens of tenants gathered outside the offices of Ireland's largest landlord after it decided to hike their rent by up to 25pc.

Dozens of tenants stage protest as landlord hikes rents by up to 25pc

About 30 students, families and couples from the Maple Apartments in Sandyford, south Dublin, demonstrated at the nearby Ires Reit premises yesterday afternoon in protest at their soaring rents.

The company sent letters to numerous residents informing them of the news that their rent will increase from January 1.

People-Before-Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, who attended the demonstration, claims the price increase is outrageous.

"It is absolutely outrageous that Ires Reit would attempt to inflict a 20pc rent increase on a shockingly high rent of €2,325 per month, bringing it up to €2,800.

"Who can afford this?" he said.

"This case is a microcosm of why we have a housing crisis. A greedy corporate landlord, invited into the country by former minister Michael Noonan, who bought property for a song from Nama, now engaged in rack-renting and profiteering in the midst of an unprecedented housing crisis. It's sickening."

In response, a spokesperson for Ires Reit told the Irish Independent: "The increases range from 4pc upwards, only the minority are of the order of 20pc-25pc, and in these cases, it will bring them in line with market rates in comparable rental properties.

"Ires Reit will discuss the proposed changes with its tenants over the coming months."

The cost of accommodation rose by close to 8pc in the past year, official figures show. The average rent nationwide is now €1,094. This is up almost €80 in the past year.

