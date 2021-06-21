Dozens of small festivals and summer schools receive arts funding for 2021 events

A total of 28 small scale local festivals and Summer Schools events taking place around Ireland in 2021 have received Government funding, it was announced today.

Minister Catherine Martin today confirmed €96,391 funding for the scheme designed to assist local cultural events which may not be eligible under funding from Fáilte Ireland, the Arts Council and similar bodies. A maximum application was set at €5,000.

The Yeats Summer School in Sligo, Clonakilty’s Samhain Festival, the Donegal Summer School of Music and the Waterford Film Festival were among initiatives to receive funding.

Projects to be funded this year are a mix of online and 'in real life' events to be delivered to an audience in line with general public health guidance. The intention is to add to the cultural content assisted by the Department and create a cultural space relevant to both local interest and a wider community.

Culture and Arts Minister Catherine Martin said: “I am very pleased to support the Small Scale Local Festivals and Summer Schools scheme this year, with a mix of face to face and online events. Culture and arts add hugely to our lives and to our community.

“These events will provide much needed cultural experiences for both audiences and practitioners. The organisations funded under this scheme have shown great resilience and adaptability in the planning of their projects,” Minister Martin said.