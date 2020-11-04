Dozens of migrants’ passports lost or misplaced by Government, Immigrant Council confirms

A number of people have complained of being sent out the wrong passport.

THE Government has lost or misplaced dozens of passports belonging to migrants, according to the Immigrant Council of Ireland.

The problem is so bad that migrants have set up a WhatsApp group devoted to trying to reunite people with their lost documents.

Valeria Aquino, an immigration officer with the Immigrant Council of Ireland, said her organisation noticed in September that there seemed to be at least 10 cases of people either having their passports lost, or receiving passports in the post which did not belong to them. Migrants are required to post their passport to the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (Inis) when renewing their immigration registration.

After investigating further, Ms Aquino discovered a WhatsApp group had been set up after a growing number of migrants were being posted passports which did not belong to them.

“The group is very active. I’m aware of maybe 30 cases so far.

Read More

"By itself, misplacing someone’s passport is a huge GDPR breach but there is also the issue of a passport going to someone with bad intentions,” Ms Aquino said.

“Passports are sold on the dark web, and with more services going online during Covid-19 they could be used to apply for a loan.”

She said she was aware of cases where people had to pay to replace a passport that had been lost, and that a number of migrants had also struggled to get a response from the Department of Justice after they complained about their documents going missing.

In some cases, migrants have been given tracking numbers which either don’t work or claim that their passport has already been delivered.

Ms Aquino said that without a passport, someone may not be able to open a bank account for the purposes of a new job, and this could be causing more people to claim social welfare.

“It’s a domino effect. A fail in the immigration system can increase the burden on the social welfare system,” she said.

The Department of Justice said that it was aware of a number of cases where passports that people had sent in to renew their immigration registrations “have inadvertently been sent to the wrong address".

But the Department said it was only aware of a “very small number” of incidents, in the “low single digits.”

“The Department always strives to rectify any errors that may occur as quickly as possible. We also comply fully with our GDPR reporting obligations,” a spokesman said.

Migrants have been posting their passports to the Inis under a new online immigration registration process.

Due to a backlog caused by the office being closed for four months during the first lockdown, the INIS is now processing around 12,000 applications, with 800 being sent each week.

The Department said this had also caused long delays, and it “recognises the difficulties that delays may cause for applicants”.

Read More

Online Editors