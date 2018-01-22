Don't leave the brolly at home just yet - the rain that has drenched the country throughout the weekend is set to persist. However, temperatures are at last on the up again, according to Met Éireann, with highs predicted of 11C today.

Downpours play havoc with sporting fixtures over weekend - and there's more rain on way

Heavy rainfall led to a number of sporting events being cancelled yesterday. Munster's final Champions Cup pool fixture against Castres Olympique was pushed back three hours due to heavy rain that had soaked the Limerick pitch.

In GAA, both the O'Byrne and Kehoe Cup finals, as well as all but one of scheduled fixtures in the All-Ireland club championship, were called off. Refixture details will be announced today. Motorists faced traffic chaos nationally yesterday with spot flooding hitting Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Sligo, Dublin and Wicklow.

Parts of Co Laois were on high alert for flooding last night. Thousands of sandbags were distributed to homes and businesses in Mountmellick over fears the Barrow and Owenass rivers may burst their banks. The Coast Road in Oranmore, Co Galway, flooded in several places, while the N59 was also severely flooded, along with other major arteries.

The R503 Newport to Limerick road was closed between Newport and the M7 at J28 due to flooding. Meanwhile, the Malahide-Clongriffin Road in Co Dublin was also closed between Malahide and Moyne Road junction after it was flooded.

After the deluge, the welcome news is that showers will be lighter today and most of the day will be drier, with mild temperatures for this time of year. Ireland dodged the extreme cold that hit the UK - which experienced its chilliest night in nearly two years. Temperatures plummeted overnight into Sunday, with a low of -13.5C recorded in the Scottish village of Dalwhinnie. The extreme weather also prompted a series of flood warnings across the UK.

Back at home, scattered showers will remain throughout tomorrow, mainly affecting the northwest of the country.

Temperatures will rise to a high of 12C. By tomorrow night, the rain and wind will be back with a vengeance.

By Wednesday and Thursday, the mercury will dip a little again to lows of 6C - but we aren't yet returning to minus figures just yet. Low cloud and drizzle will feed into the Atlantic coasts later in the evening before spreading.

