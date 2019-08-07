Downpours: Heavy rain to dominate rest of week - Met Eireann

Summery conditions will come to an end as temperatures are set to remain in the low 20s and thundery downpours will batter the country tomorrow night.

Today will be mainly dry and sunny but showers will become heavy throughout the country during this afternoon.

Following a yellow rainfall warning yesterday, speaking on RTÉ's Radio One this morning Met Eireann forecaster Clara Finkele said that the rain is here to stay.

Later on today showers will become rampant throughout the country.

"Over the north and east showers will become more widespread and heavy during the afternoon," she said.

Temperatures will see highs of 17 to 21 degrees and while the rain will clear later this evening, it will make a return tomorrow night.

"Spell of rain over the south will turn heavy tomorrow night with a risk of thundery downpours," she said.

Temperatures will graze 18 to 22 degrees on Thursday and the heavy rain will continue into Friday.

"During Friday morning, heavy overnight rain will clear from the north and showers will become heavy and prolonged with a risk of thundery downpours," Ms Finkele said.

Bad news for revellers over the weekend as showers and cooler weather will continue into Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will be more windy and conditions will be mixed, with some showers and sunny spells.

"Saturday will be windy with some showers and sunny spells however showers will be more frequent and prolonged in the north west and north," she added.

This will continue into Sunday, which will turn slightly cooler.

Online Editors