‘Down with this sort of King’ – Irish Twitter users give their take on Britain’s Charles III coronation

King Charles III receives a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Place, London, following their coronation. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Coronation. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire — © PA

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London — © PA

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla has been taken places in London since this morning.

Hundreds of thousands of Royal fans have flocked to the English capital in recent days to be part of the festivities, and in some cases to protest against the occasion.

The event has been broadcast on UK television since early this morning, while RTÉ also carried the event for four hours, from 10am until 2pm.

Members of the Irish public have been tuning into the ceremony too, with many taking the chance to poke fun at the Royals on Twitter.

An Post CEO, David McRedmond, saw King Charles sitting in his golden carriage and thought of the British comic royals, Monty Python.

“Are you going to watch the coronation?” Nah, don’t think I’ll bother,” he wrote.

Broadcast Maïa Dunphy described the coronation as the “Isn’t the “maddest anachronism”.

"It’s captivatingly crazy stuff to watch,” she wrote.

There is rarely a family, political, or sporting occasion where a father a ted joke cannot be slotted it and one eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted someone in the Westminster crowd who did just that, as they held aloft a placard that read: “Down with this sort of King”.

Prince Harry attended this morning’s ceremony but his role the event, and indeed in the Royal Family, was minor due to his stepping back from Royal duties. The release of his tell-all book, Spare,last year soured the damaged family relationship further. Not wanting to let him forget it, one UK social media user found the perfect place for a copy of Spare at the coronation.