Down €80,000 over a career, doing same job for less pay is ‘kick in the gut’

Every day that David Waters works as a teacher his lifetime earnings fall further behind those of thousands of his colleagues.

At current reckoning, the teacher of English and history will end up being paid about €80,000 less over his career than, for instance, someone who started in the classroom two years before he joined in 2012.

“I am nearly 10 years in the job, and doing the same job as another teacher, might even be teaching the same students, but you don’t feel as valued. It’s a kick in the gut,” he said.

David is one of the growing number of teachers recruited after January 2011 who are being paid less than those who joined before the austerity-era salary cuts that were imposed that month.

A decade on, public sector pay agreements have gone a long way to closing the gap that opened when two-tier pay scales were introduced, but there are outstanding issues.

So a decade on, it remains a hot topic for discussion at the annual conference of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) this week.

The pay differences impact most in the early years and, at the moment, David is about €6,000 a year behind a colleague who started in 2010.

The gap is explained by two main factors, one of which is the less favourable salary scale for the post-2011 recruits, who start on the first point of the pay scale rather than the third point, as was the case for pre-2011 entrants.

The other is the abolition of what was known as the HDip allowance, which was a standard part of the remuneration package for post-primary teachers. At €1,300 a year, its loss amounts to about €50,000 over a 40-year career.

Mr Waters, who teaches at Greenhills College, Walkinstown, Dublin, loves his job: “I am an absolute nerd about history and I love teaching the kids, but I get annoyed at times, the pay thing is so frustrating.”

He questions the morality of the ongoing differences in salaries, pointing out that new entrants, post-2011, “bore all the burden”.

Two-tier pay scales have dominated teacher conferences for a decade and Mr Waters said he had been “speaking about it for so long, it’s like banging your head against the wall”.

“With every agreement we get bits,” he says, but the frustration mounts “when you are in the job this long. It’s now one-third or a quarter of my career”.

Apart from the impact on morale, the lower pay also has implications for the amount of money a post-2011/12 teacher can secure for a mortgage.

The recent public sector pay agreement, ‘Building Momentum’, brought further improvement and was accepted by the primary teachers’ union, the INTO. However, unions representing second-level teachers, for whom the HDip allowance was a long-standing part of the salary package, remain unhappy.

ASTI members voted against it and, while the TUI recommended a rejection, it has not yet held a ballot.

As ‘Building Momentum’ was accepted by the majority of public sector unions in an aggregate ballot, the ASTI and TUI are pursuing the outstanding pay issues through other mechanisms.