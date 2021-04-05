| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Down €80,000 over a career, doing same job for less pay is ‘kick in the gut’

Teacher David Waters. Photo: Mark Condren

Teacher David Waters. Photo: Mark Condren

Katherine Donnelly Email

Every day that David Waters works as a teacher his lifetime earnings fall further behind those of thousands of his colleagues.

At current reckoning, the teacher of English and history will end up being paid about €80,000 less over his career than, for instance, someone who started in the classroom two years before he joined in 2012.

“I am nearly 10 years in the job, and doing the same job as another teacher, might even be teaching the same students, but you don’t feel as valued. It’s a kick in the gut,” he said.

