Double rent relief to €1,000 and pay child benefit up to 19 years among Fianna Fáil TDs demands at special Budget meeting

Much of the discussion centred around how to get Gardaí, nurses and teachers to work in Dublin… amid a huge exodus to the country because of the cost of commuting and living in the capital.

Many TDs urged a doubling of the €500 rent relief for tenants to €1,000 – arguing that this would bring relief, not only to lower-paid public servants in Dublin, but alto to renters across the country. It was pointed out that the existing relief, announced in the last Budget, had not been costly to the State but was widely appreciated.

Another idea was to allow first time buyer grants to apply to second-hand houses, whereas FTB grants are currently paid only for the acquisition of newbuilds.

Senator Lorraine Clifford Lee raised TD Paul McAuliffe’s recent proposal that Child Benefit continue to be paid to age 19 (from 18) for now adult offspring who remain in full-time education.

She said she only had two children, whereas she told Finance Minister McGrath he had seven – so he was potentially in line to benefit more. Mr McGrath smiled as Deputies and Senators laughed at the cheekiness of the remark.

There were also calls for a phased reduction in USC, the Universal Social Charge, which FF could badge as its own achievement, Fine Gael once having made a pre-election promise to abolish the once “temporary” measure completely.

Members suggested a variety of housing initiatives for key workers, given emerging evidence that skilled personnel are reluctant to come to work in Ireland because of the inability to obtain suitable accommodation at reasonable cost.

Similarly there was support for specific measures to aid younger people in getting onto the home-ownership ladder, with suggestions as to the application and eligibility fo the first time buyer grant and other approaches.

There were calls to dramatically extend the qualifying criteria for the Medical Card, as well as the provision of automatic cards to people with serious or chronic illness. Some wanted Mr McGrath to allow the retention of medical cards while working.

On the Education front, there were calls for an extension and wider eligibility for the SUSI third level student support grants, and the urging for the extension of free school books to post-primary level.

Many TDs referred to the need to fine-tune housing schemes and benefit criteria. Similarly there were calls to increase the grants for retrofitting and their availability and scope.

“There was lots of pride in having a Fianna Fáil minister presenting a Budget for first time in a decade or more,” said one in attendance.

Kildare North TD James Lawless flagged an intention to introduce a PMB granting Gardai exemptions from prosecution when “in hot pursuit”

It would ensure all emergency service workers can perform emergency manoeuvres when absolutely required for the protection of life, prevention of crime or apprehension of suspects.

Mr Lawless also proposed that in the event of any prosecution being brought for any ‘hot pursuit’ incident, it would be a defence that emergency and law enforcement personnel were engaged in actions necessary to enforce the law and to maintain public safety.

“The court shall be entitled to have regard to motivation of the defendant, particularly where a member of the emergency services or Gardaí,” Mr Lawless said.

Meanwhile, at the Fine Gael meeting, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there would be a "good tax package" in the Budget with €1.1 billion set aside for tax measures.

He said all workers should benefit, but that the focus should be on the squeezed middle.

The Taoiseach said the Budget package would leave space for once-off measures but said decisions on these could not be made until October and will depend on the extent to which energy prices fall in the interim.