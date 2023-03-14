| 1.4°C Dublin

Double Oscar-winner Richard Baneham: My speech got cut short, so I want to thank family for helping to keep me grounded

Richard Baneham accepts the Best Visual Effects award for Avatar: The Way of Water. Photo: Getty Expand

Richard Baneham accepts the Best Visual Effects award for Avatar: The Way of Water. Photo: Getty

Conor Feehan and Melanie Finn

Two-time Oscar winner Richard Baneham (52) has thanked his Irish family for keeping him grounded in the wake of his Academy Award success.

The Tallaght native, who moved to LA nearly 30 years ago, was thrilled to pick up another coveted statuette at the ceremony on Sunday night for his work on Avatar: The Way of Water.

