Double Oscar-winner Richard Baneham: My speech got cut short, so I want to thank family for helping to keep me grounded

Two-time Oscar winner Richard Baneham (52) has thanked his Irish family for keeping him grounded in the wake of his Academy Award success.

The Tallaght native, who moved to LA nearly 30 years ago, was thrilled to pick up another coveted statuette at the ceremony on Sunday night for his work on Avatar: The Way of Water.

Speaking of Ireland’s 14 award nominations, he said the “momentum was a little against us”, but was delighted with his Best Visual Effects win alongside Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett.

“It could have gone either way. But it was nice to be recognised by your peers and nice to pick up a little trophy, a little gold,” he said.

At the ceremony, he began his acceptance speech with “go raibh míle maith agat” but expressed his disappointment afterwards that their speeches were cut short.

“They cut us off before we could thank our families, our wives, our girls. So just for record, our kids keep us grounded – that’s what was missing – our mams and dads for keeping us inspired and our significant others for supporting us along the way,” he told Virgin Media News.

He and his wife Aisling Baneham, his childhood sweetheart, have three boys together named Luke (19) Daniel (17) and Nathan (15), who all grew up in LA.

One of six children, Baneham’s proud parents Michael and Noeleen flew to America especially for the ceremony so they could witness their son’s stellar win in person.

He picked up his first Oscar back in 2010 for his work on the original Avatar blockbuster, alongside a Bafta award.

Baneham spent five years working as animation supervisor on that movie, which broke records by making just under €2.9bn at the box-office.

Last month saw him adding to his haul to accolades when he picked up another Bafta for Special Visual Effects.

He has worked on some of the world’s biggest movie productions including The Lord of the Rings film trilogy and the Chronicles of Narnia.

A graduate of Ballyfermot College of Further Education in Dublin, he studied animation there from 1990 to 1994 before moving to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams.

Speaking in the wake of his second Oscar win, Ballyfermot College’s deputy principal Kenneth Rea said the staff and students are “immensely proud” of him.

“Richard’s dad was here a few weeks ago with the Bafta, and it was incredible to hold it. Now we’re all looking forward to seeing an Oscar. He has been in touch with the college recently and says he wants to come back to visit us,” said Mr Rea.

“He’s working on Avatar 3, but he’s trying to find a window to come back home.”

Mr Rea described Baneham as a “trailblazer” for this type of highly skilled work.

“He was really the progenitor of all of this. A lot of the new effects houses that are doing visual effects for Hollywood nowadays have sprung up in the last maybe 10 or 20 years. Richie was the first person to really go with this and go to the States.

“I think it also depends on who you get in with. We all know that James Cameron is a master of what he does. And I think getting in with him and the team that Richie has built up around him is part of the success as well.”

Mr Rea praised Baneham as an inspiration for others going into the industry and said his astonishing success has been a “great motivational effect for the students that we have doing visual effects”.

“Richard excelled in his animation when he was here, but he excelled also in film. We’re a media college, so the way we operate is sort of multi-disciplinary. You might be in animation but you’re also looking at other things as well,” he said.