Double murder suspect Ruth Lawrence, who spent years as fugitive in South Africa, to be flown back to Dublin to face trial

Lawrence fled Ireland in 2014 with her then-partner, who is now serving a sentence for an unrelated violent crime

Neville van der Westhuizen is serving 15 years in South Africa for culpable homicide

Dublin woman Ruth Lawrence had been on the run since 2014 before being arrested in South Africa last October. Photo: South African Police Service

IRISH detectives are to fly to South Africa in 10 days’ time to bring double murder suspect Ruth Lawrence back to Dublin to face trial.

Ms Lawrence (42) has already spent six-and-a-half months in custody following her arrest after eight years on the run.

She will be released into the custody of a team of gardaí in Johannesburg, then flown home.

Ms Lawrence was arrested on October 4, 2022, by an elite South African police unit known as The Hawks.

A spokesman for the South African Department of Justice confirmed: “The minister, Mr Ronald Lamola, has approved extradition.

“The paperwork has been signed for formal extradition to take place and Lawrence will be handed to the Irish police to be returned to Ireland.

“Her co-accused, Neville van der Westhuizen, is currently serving 15 years in South Africa for culpable homicide and will serve his sentence first.

“When he has completed his sentence, then the Interpol extradition warrant against him will be acted upon and an extradition case will be heard.”

Van der Westhuizen had been convicted in 2020 of the culpable homicide of a teenager

Ms Lawrence is alleged to have fled Dublin in 2014 with her South African lover van der Westhuizen (40) after two local men were shot dead.

It is believed they had run up debts to a Dublin drugs gang. When two men called to them to collect a five-figure sum, both men were killed.

Eoin O’Connor (32) and Anthony Keegan (33) were found buried in a shallow grave. Post-mortem examinations showed they were shot in the head.

An Interpol warrant was issued for the arrest of Lawrence and Van der Westhuizen, who were by then living under the radar in South Africa.

The two professional tattooists are believed to have split up in 2015, with Lawrence working in Johannesburg, Pretoria and finally Bloemfontein.

She had dyed her hair from blonde to black and used the name Ruth Lawless to work in ink parlours.

But her luck ran out in October last year after the Irish Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) issued a new arrest warrant to try and trace the fugitives.

South African Police already had Van der Westhuizen behind bars as he had been convicted in 2020 of the culpable homicide of a teenager.

He was sentenced to 15 years at Durban High Court for the crime, as well as kidnapping and grievous bodily harm, which ended with the death of the victim.

Lawrence was picked up after a tip-off that she was laying low at a suburban location in Bloemfontein.

She put up no resistance and admitted who she was. She has been held in custody ever since at the Bainsvlei Police holding cells.

Lawrence and van der Westhuizen met through their passion for tattoos and did their apprenticeships together

At her first court appearance, Lawrence chose not to apply for bail and said she wanted to be extradited to Ireland and would even pay the air fare.

Since December, when the extradition paperwork was completed between the South African Police and An Garda Síochána, she has been awaiting return.

This month, the South African justice minister, Mr Lamola, signed the extradition paperwork, meaning the gardaí can take her.

Lawrence, from Clontarf, north Dublin, is expected to be formally charged with murdering O’Connor and Keegan in April, 2014.

It is thought both men were shot in the head at close range either in the Dublin home she and van der Westhuizen were renting or close by.

Detectives believe their bodies were rowed by the couple by boat to a nearby island on a lake just off Co Cavan and buried in a shallow grave.

Six weeks later, a local butcher was fishing nearby and recognised the smell of rotting flesh. He called the gardaí, who subsequently found the two bodies.

Lawrence and van der Westhuizen met through their passion for tattoos and did their apprenticeships together.

Van der Westhuizen is going through an extradition case at Durban High Court but there is no extradition deal between Ireland and South Africa.

A National Prosecuting Authority spokesman said: “As Ruth Lawrence did not object to extradition then it was relatively easy to do the paperwork.

“But van der Westhuizen has a sentence to serve before his extradition.”

South African Police will drive Lawrence in handcuffs and leg shackles 250 miles from the Bansvlei holding cells in Bloemfontein to Johannesburg.

Gardai will fly from Dublin on May 21 to Johannesburg, then complete the legal paperwork and return home with Lawrence on May 24.