| 18.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Double killer Hazel Stewart loses prison privileges over exclusive interview with newspaper

Double killer Hazel Stewart Expand

Close

Double killer Hazel Stewart

Double killer Hazel Stewart

Double killer Hazel Stewart

Ciaran Barnes

Double killer Hazel Stewart has lost all her prison privileges over her exclusive interview with the Belfast Telegraph.

Considered a model inmate since being jailed a decade ago for the murders of her husband Trevor Buchanan and love rival Lesley Howell, she has now been moved back onto a basic regime.

Prison sources said this was because she broke jail rules by failing to inform the authorities prior to giving the interview in which she lifted the lid on life behind bars.

Most Watched

Privacy