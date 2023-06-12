Double decker bus partially tips over after bridge collision

Traffic diversions and on Dublin Hill Cork after a bus hit a bridge. Must credit: Paul Byrne / Virgin Media

A double-decker bus partially tipped over in Cork after it collided with an overhead railway bridge.

Gardaí, Cork Fire Brigade and paramedics raced to the scene of the incident in Blackpool shortly after 9am today.

It is understood the bus partially tipped over onto its left side after its upper deck came in contact with one of the railway bridge's support girders.

While the coach did not entirely turn over, its right hand wheels were left raised several feet off the road surface.

The incident occurred at the bottom of Dublin Hill during peak morning traffic.

Initial reports are that no serious injuries were involved in the incident.

However, a number of people were treated for shock at the scene.

Significant damage was sustained by the front right upper deck of the bus.

Separate investigations are now underway by the bus operator firm and by the gardaí into the precise circumstances of the incident.

A heavy lift crane and recovery truck will later be used to recover the double-decker bus.

A full engineering inspection will also be conducted of the bridge.

However, it is not believed that any damage was caused to the structure.

Local traffic ground to a standstill because of the incident with dozens of locals staring in shock at the stricken bus.

There were no passengers on board at the time - only the driver who was treated for shock at the scene.