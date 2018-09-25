Door-to-door enquiries in 'Kerry Babies' case to last several days

Gardaí are hoping a canvass of an entire island off the Kerry coast will lead to fresh information and help solve the cold case investigation into the murder of 'Baby John'.

A team of 20 detectives and uniformed gardaí arrived on Valentia Island yesterday to carry out door-to-door inquiries of over 400 homes.

Gardaí involved included members of the Serious Crime Review Team (SCRT) and the Kerry Division. The door-to-door inquiries are expected to last a number of days, and gardaí have said future similar operations in specific areas may be carried out.

It is understood that a number of DNA samples have been taken in recent weeks in the region. Sources said the majority have been from women in late middle age.

The large-scale canvass on Valentia is the latest investigative task being undertaken as gardaí attempt to solve the murder of 'Baby John' 34 years ago. The remains of the baby were discovered on White Strand Beach in Caherciveen, Co Kerry, on April 14, 1984.

A post-mortem examination carried out by the then State pathologist John Harbison estimated the infant was around five days old. He had been stabbed 28 times with four of the wounds penetrating his heart.

Mystery: The grave of the Kerry baby named John in Caherciveen, Co Kerry. Photo: Mark Condren

A source told the Irish Independent that the canvass of Valentia Island was not the result of any specific intelligence. Earlier this year gardaí announced that the SCRT had commenced a cold case review of the murder. Part of the investigation has involved selective DNA samples being taken from people within the locality.

Supt Flor Murphy of Killarney garda station said that "significant work" had been undertaken since January.

"Over 9,000 investigative hours have been expended on the investigation and 225 separate lines of enquiry are being actively progressed.

"Selective DNA sampling is ongoing and this is a key focus of the investigation," he said.

"We still believe that members of the community in South Kerry have information about the identity of the mother of Baby John. Baby John lived for five days so someone, somewhere knows about his very short life.

"Someone is Baby John's mother. Someone is Baby John's father. Someone knew his mother or father. People have carried a lot of pain and hurt over the last 30 years.

"This is an opportunity for them to help bring closure to this terrible event and ensure that Baby John receives justice.

"Please help us find that truth for Baby John by contacting us here in Caherciveen on 066 9473610."

Last January gardaí confirmed they had obtained "a viable DNA profile" from Baby John. This was followed by gardaí gathering DNA samples from people living in South Kerry as they looked for a biological match with the baby.

While Garda forensic work and DNA sampling has not been concluded, the canvass of residents in the Valentia area can be seen as a significant development.

The DNA profile from the sample taken during the investigation showed the child was not linked to Joanne Hayes, the woman who was wrongly suspected of giving birth to the child in North Kerry before he was washed up on a beach at the other end of the county.

This DNA evidence led to then-acting Garda commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan apologising to Ms Hayes on behalf of the State.

Irish Independent