Doom and gloom about Covid on television shows sees Senator turning off

Claire Byrne and other shows are like “the Fifth Horseman of the Apocalypse” in filling people with fear over Covid, a Senator has insisted.

John McGahon, a 30-year-old Fine Gael member of the upper house, made the remark in a debate today on the virus and mental health.

“Shows like Claire Byrne and others are like the Fifth Horseman of the Apocalypse. I have never seen more doom and gloom, to the point where I just turn it off. I stop watching it,” the first-time Senator said.

“And there's always a point where it’s: ‘Oh we have to present ‘the other-hand view,’ but just because it's the on the other hand doesn't necessarily mean it’s right,” he said about calls for the absolute elimination of the virus from the island.

“I think zero Covid is an absolute fallacy,” he said. “And I say it's a fallacy because I'm from the border region. I live 15 minutes from the border.

“I know how bloody hard it would be to secure the Northern Irish border. It's nuts,” he said.

“And aside from the point of being able to secure the border in terms of zero Covid, we have three major ports in Ireland, Dublin, Rosslare and Cork. If you take New Zealand for an example of zero Covid, the way freight gets in is on container freight — one massive ship going in with 1,000 containers.

“In Ireland we have what's called roll-on, roll-off— so you've about 1,000 trucks individual trucks with a thousand individual drivers going in and out. How does zero Covid work there,” he asked.

“How does it work from someone from Belfast who comes down to Dundalk to do some shopping, or someone from Newry, how does it work then? It’s a fallacy.”

Mr McGahon, a nephew of 20-year FG TD Brendan McGahon of Louth, said he understood that people were desperate for solutions and “trying to cling on to something."

But the theory of achieving zero Covid was not the way to go about it.

“It’s like throwing a lifeline to a drowning man looking for a bit of hope in the depths of January when we're all sick of restrictions and lockdown and everything else, but it's not the way to go.

“We will be proven right on that in a couple of months’ time or a year's time, when all of this around the world is ended and the nightmare is over, and we look back at what worked and what didn't work.”

