‘Doodle’ Kennelly, daughter of award-winning poet, dies suddenly at her south Dublin home

The sudden death has occurred of the writer Kristen ‘Doodle’ Kennelly at her south Dublin home at the weekend.

Ms Kennelly was the only child of the award-winning Kerry poet and TCD Professor Emeritus Brendan Kennelly and the American poet and English professor Margaret (Peggy) O’Brien.

She died, aged 51, at her home in Blackrock, Co Dublin, on Sunday, it was announced this evening.

Ms Kennelly was previously a columnist for The Sunday Independent and has written extensively about her struggles with mental illness and other issues.

She was born in Sandymount and divided her time in her youth between her mother’s home in Amherst, Massachusetts, where she taught English at the University of Massachusetts, and her father’s home in Ireland.

She is survived by her three daughters Meg, Hannah and Grace as well as uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and her wide circle of friends, according to her death notice.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, her funeral will be strictly private.

However her family and friends hope to celebrate her life in due course once restrictions have eased, the announcement read.

Anyone wishing to offer their condolences can do so online through Massey Brothers, it added.

