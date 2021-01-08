‘Don’t use public transport to attend Covid test’ - NTA

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has reminded people who are going for a Covid-19 test that they should not use public transport.

HSE advice issued in 2020 recommended that anybody scheduled to attend a Covid-19 test in the community should “use their own means to get to a test centre”.

An NTA spokesperson said: “in light of the increase in testing activity, it is worth reiterating at this stage.”

If a person is not well enough to drive themselves or they do not drive, “a family member or a friend can drive you. If possible, it’s best to ask someone you live with or have been in contact with in the last couple of days,” the NTA has said.

Gardaí have also instructed people on their way to and from tests not to open their windows if they encounter a Garda checkpoint.

Gardaí have since Thursday increased checkpoints on national roads to ensure compliance with public health guidance, which are now enshrined in law.

The HSE advises people en route to tests to try and avoid other people as much as possible, use your own means to get to the test centre, “for example by car, bicycle or on foot”.

The HSE also advises to follow advice on respiratory hygiene, social distancing and wearing a face covering when in a test centre and travelling to and from it.

This will best protect against the spread of the virus during your journey.

“Public transport has had a very good record in safeguarding passengers and employees in Ireland throughout this crisis, and it is essential that we all continue to protect each other,” the NTA spokesperson said.

