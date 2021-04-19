‘Don’t tar all Travellers with the same brush’ - sisters urge for stigma to be broken as they are refused entry to restaurants

Two Traveller sisters who have blown up on TikTok are pleading with the public to not “tar all travellers with the same brush”.

Caitlin and Lizzy Mac have gained 152,000 followers on the video-sharing app by speaking about what it’s like growing up in the Travelling community.

From St Albans in the UK, the pair go by the name ‘Caravan Queens’ online and speak about the discrimination they receive on a daily basis.

They even said they try to disguise their Irish accents when booking restaurants in case they are turned away.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning, Caitlin (18) and Lizzie McDonagh (20) told hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond that restaurants will often turn them away saying they are fully booked, or will outright say they don’t serve Travellers.

"If we book a restaurant and then we get there, they'll say ‘we're fully booked'. That's the kinder version of saying ‘you're not coming in', when it's clearly empty,” Lizzie said.

"The less kind version is saying ‘get out, you're Travellers, we're not serving you, you p****,’” Caitlin added.

She told the presenters that in every community, race, or ethnicity people are still individuals- and just because someone has had a certain experience with a person in the Travelling community doesn’t mean anything.

"Don't tar everyone with the same brush. We are all individual people and if you've had a bad experience with one person don't think we're all the same, because we're not,” Caitlin said.

"In every community, race, ethnicity, we're all individuals. You wouldn't do that to a different ethnicity group so it shouldn't be okay to do that with Travellers.”

Along with their popular TikTok, the sisters have a YouTube series with Fabulous Magazine where they dispel rumours about the travelling community.

According to Caitlin and Lizzie, all travelling families have different rules on a lot of things- including curfews, dating and if they are settled or not.

The sisters said they are allowed date, however dating apps like Tinder are not allowed in the Travelling community.

Speaking about being settled from their English home, Lizzie said: “We've been here for nearly ten years and we don't travel around.

"Like we go on holiday sometimes, but we don't pack up everything and leave and most Travellers don't do that anymore, there's a percentage of Travellers who do do Travelling - but every Traveller I know doesn't do that.”

