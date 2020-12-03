| 4.7°C Dublin

Don’t stop believin’ – the lesson for dual counties from Premier progress

Tipperary have shown that persistence pays off when it comes to nurturing both codes as they prepare for Sunday's All-Ireland football semi-final

Up for the match. Tipperary fans Tommy Sheehan from Fethard Co. Tipperary and his pal Leon Madigan from Clonmel Co. Tipperary. Photo by Steve Humphreys 2nd December 2020 Expand

Fionnán Sheahan Twitter Email

‘Ketch’et and take the ball rite into the chesht.”

The super-fit man in his late 40s with the strong accent must have known what it was like for the Jesuit missionaries when travelling to the Amazon in the 17th century to convert the natives. Kerry legend Mick O’Connell, one of the greatest footballers of all time, was recruited by the Tipperary GAA county board in the 1980s.

The mission was to spread the gospel of Gaelic football to children in a hurling-mad county. The winner of four All-Irelands and 12 Munster titles over a remarkable 19 year inter-county career, Micko travelled from school-to-school holding training sessions on the basics: kicking, catching, passing.

