Don’t stop believin’ – the lesson for dual counties from Premier progress

‘Ketch’et and take the ball rite into the chesht.”

The super-fit man in his late 40s with the strong accent must have known what it was like for the Jesuit missionaries when travelling to the Amazon in the 17th century to convert the natives. Kerry legend Mick O’Connell, one of the greatest footballers of all time, was recruited by the Tipperary GAA county board in the 1980s.

The mission was to spread the gospel of Gaelic football to children in a hurling-mad county. The winner of four All-Irelands and 12 Munster titles over a remarkable 19 year inter-county career, Micko travelled from school-to-school holding training sessions on the basics: kicking, catching, passing.

Two generations later and that ethos of restoring Tipp fortunes as a footballing giant is bearing fruit. At the time, Tipperary hurling was still in the doldrums, coming through what was labelled ‘The Famine’ – a 16-year period without a Munster title – which ended in 1987. Yet in the football, the county had gone almost half a century without a Munster title with barely a passing remark as another year went by.

Rather than focus solely on the hurling side, Tipperary GAA still held out hope for football’s return to the big stage. In the early days of the GAA, the Premier County was adept at both codes, winning the double in hurling and football in 1895 and 1900.

As time went on though, the pendulum firmly swung towards hurling as Tipp, with 28 All-Ireland victories, became a part of the dominant trio in hurling, along with Kilkenny and Cork. Football was undeservedly the poor relation in a county with a proud footballing tradition.

Regarded as the home of hurling, Semple Stadium in Thurles is the favoured GAA ground of any self-respecting Munster hurling fan. Croke Park might be headquarters, but this is hurling country.

Tipperary is surrounded on all sides by hurling rivals, often making it the county the rest want to beat the most – either through pure jealousy or as revenge for some unmerciful hammering the previous year.

In football, meanwhile, the bragging rights in Munster were divided between Kerry and Cork year after year. In 85 years, only Clare in 1992 and Tipperary now in 2020 have broken through to win.

And yet Tipperary’s most famous GAA son was a footballer. Killed on Bloody Sunday 100 years ago, Michael Hogan lends his name to the Hogan Stand in Croker and has provided the inspiration to his county on the centenary of his death.

Geography also plays a part in the Tipperary football story. Practically all of the players on the current hurling squad are from north of the country and the vast majority of the players on the county football team hail from the south. The north-south divide is by no means definitive, but it’s not an anomaly either.

Gerry O’Connell, a GAA history buff from Killenaule, listed the clubs of the Bloody Sunday Tipperary team in 1920, showing they too came mainly from the southern end of the county.

The success-starved football fraternity have played second fiddle to the glamorous trophy-laden hurling stronghold for too long. Hence Tipperary’s win in the Munster final this year was greeted with such jubilation. It was payback for those who kept the faith for decades.

The county’s football revolution was coming, presaged by an All-Ireland minor win in 2011, an under-21 final in 2015 and a senior semi-final in 2016.

Tipperary will emerge from 2020 as the leading dual county in the country. Teams from both codes reached the last eight in the country and there’s a provincial trophy in the cabinet, thereby pipping Galway. Notably, Tipp’s footballers are not over-shadowed by the hurlers this year who have already exited the championship.

As the whole country watches Tipperary take on Mayo, the underlying message for counties should be to keep flying the flag. Don’t stop believin’.

Unlike the fundamentalists in Kilkenny, who recognise only the sliotar, and have virtually banned Gaelic football by not fielding a senior inter-county team, Tipperary have stayed true to the spirit of the GAA by chasing the dream in the big and small ball.

Having to compete with the billionaires of Limerick and the resources of their benefactor isn’t easy, yet Tipp have shown you can make progress in both games.

The dual county is alive and the Premier County provide evidence you can revive the fortunes of a weaker code.