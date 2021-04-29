Don’t rip off Irish holidaymakers, top hotels boss warns rivals

The Clayton Hotels are part of the Dalata group

The boss of the country’s biggest hotel chain has warned his own industry against price gouging over the summer.

Dalata chief Pat McCann, whose brands include the Maldron and Clayton hotels, also said the Government needed to extend wage supports in the sector beyond June when hotels and guesthouses are expected to reopen for business.

“If you damage those relationships [with customers], you tend to damage them forever, [hotel managers] will make sure what they are doing is fair and reasonable,” said Mr McCann, who is outgoing CEO of Dalata.

“The idea that everything is going to change and prices are going to go through the roof, that’s not going to happen,” he said.

Dalata does not expect much business in terms of international leisure tourism back into Ireland this year. Instead, it will focus on attracting domestic tourists.

Mr McCann’s warning on the risk of raising prices was backed up by the company’s chairman, John Hennessy, who said that each general manager of Dalata hotels had their own autonomy around pricing.

“They are existing in a local market and the one thing they need to do is protect that market and relationships with ­people in that market,” Mr Hennessy said. “The last thing they are going to do if they want to do that is engage in any price gouging.”

However, Dermot Crowley, who is taking over as head of Dalata, also said that “when demand is high, prices tend to go up and when demand goes back down there is great value to be got”.

Dalata has 29 hotels in Ireland and the UK. It is developing a further 13.

There would never be better value in visiting Dublin than this summer, Mr Crowley said.

“I think there will be great value in that respect,” he added.

The hotel and tourism industry has been among the beneficiaries of Government supports introduced to help businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The system here had “really encouraged you to keep people in employment”.

“It has been vital to the industry,” Mr Crowley said.

He added that Government couldn’t “go to a point where that [support] gets cut straight away”. “The idea of cutting it at the end of June, that would cause a lot of issues for a lot of hoteliers,” he said.

Looking forward, the company intends focusing its expansion on the UK.

“Preferably we would take over existing leases from operators in the UK,” Mr Crowley said.

Dalata reported a loss of €3.6m for the first three months of this year. Over the three months to March 31, occupancy rates at its hotels were 14pc in Dublin, 16pc in regional Ireland and 13pc in the UK.

In terms of the full year of 2020, the company reported revenue of €136.8m and a loss after tax of €100.7m as the Covid-19 pandemic battered the tourism industry by forcing closures.

Irish Independent