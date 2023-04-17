‘Don’t let it slip away’ – George Mitchell urges NI party leaders to have ‘courage and wisdom’ to solve Stormont impasse

(Left to right) Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern,former US president Bill Clinton, former prime minister Tony Blair and former senator George Mitchell, at the unveiling of a bust for the former senator, at an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.(Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Former senator George Mitchell, who chaired the talks that led to the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago, has praised the “wisdom, courage, and grace” that brought about peace in Northern Ireland.

Mr Mitchell told delegates at the event at Queen’s University in Belfast, attended by Bill Clinton, Tony Blair, and Bertie Ahern among others, that the signing of the agreement “was a day when history opened itself to hope”.

It was an emotional return to the city for the 90-year-old, who is undergoing treatment for acute leukemia, as he took part in his first public event in three years. Joined by his wife Heather, he said his ability to function has been “severely diminished" but he was determined to mark the occasion in person.

“Heather and I came here today because we want to say, personally and directly, to you and to all of the people of Northern Ireland: From the bottom of our hearts we thank you for your warmth, your hospitality, your generosity.

“We need your ongoing patience, stamina, and perseverance. We need people who believe, who know, that the possibility exists within the impossible. Don’t let it slip away.”

He said the people of Northern Ireland “supported, worked for, and established a democratic, peaceful process as their preferred form of governance".

“They overwhelmingly rejected political violence as a way to resolve their differences.”

But he added that half a century on, the people of the region “continue to wrestle with their doubts, their differences, their disagreements”.

Mr Mitchell said even “stubborn desire can help to see peace and root it down deep in the soil where it can, once again, grow.”

“If there’s one bit of unsolicited advice I’d give to the people of Northern Ireland, it’s this, ‘Don’t always be so hard on yourselves.’ At the same time, never ever give up on the belief that we all can do better and be better. The future becomes the present in a heartbeat.”

He said it is “not a sign of weakness to resolve your differences by democratic and peaceful means” and added that it is “a sign of strength, and of wisdom."

“I say to you that reasoned, principled compromise is essential in divided societies, and reflects a belief in democratic values. That we are all in this together.”

As Northern Ireland continues without a power-sharing executive, Mr Mitchell said “facing the reality of the future, rather than clinging to the myths of the past, takes strength and courage and vision”.

He urged the current political leaders at Stormont to act with the “courage and wisdom” that their predecessors had done.

He reminded delegates that over 3,500 people were killed, and an estimated 50,000 were injured in sectarian violence over several decades.

“In the twenty-five years since the agreement was reached, there have been about 164 security-related deaths.

"But don’t think of them just as numbers, because they are not. Think of them as mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, whose lives were cut short, or were permanently impaired.”

He paid tribute to former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, British Prime Minister Tony Blair, whom he said was “absolutely indispensable to the process as were other leaders of the UK and Irish governments”.

“Many of their predecessors helped to lay the foundations for peace. They include Albert Reynolds and John Bruton in Ireland and John Major in the UK.

And he added: "Without John Hume, there would not have been a peace process. Without David Trimble, there would not have been a peace agreement".

He said his admiration grew "for the men and women who struggled to find common ground, against a history of distrust, disagreement, and violence, to the limits of their physical capacity, and under enormous political pressure.”

Mr Mitchell said peace “may come dropping slowly” but when it settles “it confirms the humanity in all of us”.

He received a sustained standing ovation and later a bust was unveiled in the garden to mark his contribution to the peace process, which was attended by Mr Blair and Mr Clinton, and representing the Irish government was Eamon Ryan.

After the bust unveiling Mr Mitchell told reporters: “My first reaction is, when you’re looking at a statue of yourself, you know the end is near.”

Speaking at the event, Hillary Clinton praised Mr Mitchell’s “capable leadership” and said the Good Friday Agreement was a triumph of diplomacy and a testament to “a lot of tough, determined people who refused to return to the violence”.

The former US secretary of state, who is chancellor of Queen's University, said more work needs to be done to bring people together and to get power-sharing back.

“The stakes for the people of Northern Ireland are so high,” she said.