‘Don’t let Covid steal any more of your years’ – why the CMO wants older people to do the things they love

Older people should no longer allow Covid-19 to “steal any more years” and return to doing the things they love, including spending time with their grandchildren, chief medical officer Dr Breda Smyth has said.

In an open letter to older people she said: “We know many still feel apprehensive about getting out and about.

“So I would like to offer my reassurance that today we are – thankfully – in a much better place.”

She was speaking as a new campaign, Hello Again World, which aims to address loneliness and isolation among older people is rolled out three years after the pandemic struck.

The campaign is aimed at older people who have yet to re-establish social connections after they were asked to cocoon for their own safety in early 2020.

Dr Smyth pointed out that it is almost three years since the pandemic “abruptly brought the shutters down on our everyday lives”.

While “necessary public health measures” helped curb the spread of the virus, they had “far-reaching” consequences for everyone.

Those who suffered illness or loss of life paid the “highest price”, said Dr Smyth, but “all of us shared the burden as we stayed at home and stopped doing many of the things that bring joy to our lives”.

She said the request for older people to stay at home and cocoon in the early stages of the pandemic was made at a time of “global uncertainty about a new and unpredictable virus”.

Defending the call she said: “It was made to protect you.”

Dr Smyth said no one should under-estimate the impact of this isolation or the sense of loneliness that comes from the sudden disconnection from family and community.

There is a strong link between loneliness and chronic health conditions, including heart and lung disease, stroke and obesity while it is also linked to poorer mental health.

Dr Smyth said we are in a much better place now thanks to vaccines that are protecting people from the worst of Covid-19.

“Your vaccinations offer a high level of protection so you can feel safe while engaging with others,” she said.

“We also have effective antiviral treatment.

“Spend time with your grandchildren, rejoin local clubs or activities or get involved in your local community.

“All of us can play our part by reaching out to the older people in our lives. Their wisdom and experience can only enrich life for all.”

People with underlying health conditions may feel particularly anxious and anyone who feels safer wearing a mask should be supported in their choice to do so, she added.

Alone chief executive Seán Moynihan welcomed the campaign but said there was a need for a strategy to combat loneliness for all ages.

He said some older people would welcome the reassurances to socialise. However there are others who have additional mental and physical health difficulties since the ending of Covid restrictions and these are holding them back from further social engagement.

