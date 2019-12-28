'Don't leave charging scooters unattended' - Dublin Fire Brigade issues electric scooter warning after house fire

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) has issued a warning urging the public not to leave charging electric scooters unattended after firefighters attended a fire this morning.

A charging electric scooter was set alright in west Dublin and a family was evacuated.

There were no injuries and firefighters and Dublin Fire Brigade has urged the public to check for safety marks.

"Firefighters responded to a house fire in West Dublin this morning," the DFB Twitter account wrote this morning.

"An electric scooter, which had been charging, was alight.

"The family evacuated and there were no injuries," it added.

A photograph shows that the scooter had blackened from the fire and parts of it had melted.

"Check electric scooters for a genuine CE safety mark and never leave them unattended while charging," the DFB added.

Online Editors