Don’t have a car? Then you may end up paying much more for basic groceries

The cost of the weekly shop has continued to swell for families .

Research by the Irish Independent has found that those living in urban areas without access to a car may end up paying much more for a basket of basic goods, as cheaper own-brand products in bigger, but further away, superstores are not available to them.

A survey of food prices in a Tesco Express compared with a larger Tesco store found that customers who don’t have the time or the means to travel to larger supermarkets could end up paying more than three times the price for basic groceries.

In a Tesco Express, the only ketchup available was a branded product costing €3.19 or €4.15 for 460g or 490g bottles.

In contrast, a larger Tesco store surveyed on the same day had its own brand of ketchup available for just 67c for a 555g bottle.

It was the same for mayonnaise, which was €2.46 cheaper for those who had the time and means to travel to one of the larger superstores.

Cornflakes and Rice Krispies, or Rice Snaps, cost three times the price per kg in the smaller convenience store, where only branded versions were available. The same trend was evident with flour, sugar, tea, noodles, coconut milk, tinned tomatoes and gravy.

People who cannot afford to buy in bulk will also end up spending more, particularly for items that people typically cannot put off purchasing.

For example, at the time of writing, SuperValu had an offer where two packets of 100 size 3 Pampers nappies were available for €25 – around 12.5c per nappy. But someone who could afford only to spend €10 on the smaller 42-item packet of the same brand of size 3 nappies in their weekly shop would end up spending a little more than 42c per nappy.

It was a similar story for baby wipes. A six-pack of Waterwipes cost €18 – which works out at about 5c per wipe (each packet contains 60 wipes). But someone who could only afford to buy one €3.75 packet at a time would end up spending 1.25c more on every wipe.

Similarly, a box of 12 packets of Huggies baby wipes was €15.50 – about 2c per wipe based on the estimated 56 wipes per packet. But someone who could only afford to buy one €1.65 packet would end up spending almost 1c more per wipe.

Motor tax

As energy bills continue to climb, many families will have to be more strategic about how and when they pay their taxes. It is likely that the pressures of the cost of living crisis may mean many can afford only to pay their motor tax in quarterly instalments, instead of yearly or half-yearly.

Of the 4.5 million tax discs issued last year, almost 45pc (2.025 million) were issued to people who chose to pay quarterly. But those who pay in quarterly or even half yearly instalments are charged significantly more than those who can afford to pay in one go. This means the State is making millions of euro a year from people who cannot afford to pay once a year.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said if the Government equalised motor tax rates it would mean a loss to the Exchequer of an estimated €37m. They said the “loss of income from equalising rates for these options would have a negative impact on motor tax revenue and would have to be borne elsewhere in the motor tax system or in the taxation system generally.”

They said that “given the sum involved, any proposed change is a matter for consideration in the context of Budget preparations”.

Buy now, pay later loans

These have started to become more tempting and, in some cases, increasingly necessary for those without the means to make ends meet. While such credit facilities were traditionally only available for big-ticket purchases, it has become more common for websites offering smaller purchases to offer customers the ability to pay in instalments with interest.

In many cases, these loans are sold as an easy way for under-pressure families to spread the cost-of-living crisis out over more manageable payments. But in reality, many borrowers are being sold high-cost credit products.

A spokeswoman for the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission told the Irish Independent it was concerned that people could end up in a “cycle of borrowing and debt” if the cost-of-living crisis forces them to use credit facilities for daily expenses.

“Until recently, buy now pay later (BNPL) credit was mainly used to buy goods such as kitchen appliances, furniture, televisions, etc, and is better known as “in-store credit”. Many businesses have started to offer consumers the option to pay for smaller goods such as clothing and footwear using BNPL and it’s expected to expand more into the space of essential items in the future,” she said.

“This method of payment can be very tempting and easy for consumers to use where they are not in a position to buy goods and services outright. These may include ‘interest-free’ instalment or an ‘interest-free’ period.

“However, if consumers do not pay back the money within the ‘interest free’ period or miss an instalment they will be charged interest [typical rates vary between 3.99pc to 39.9pc APR] or expensive late fees.”