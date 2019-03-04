The Department of Health was evacuated earlier today after a suspicious package was sent to Health Minister Simon Harris.

'Don't go after our staff or families' - Varadkar slams 'oddballs' that sent 'baking powder' to Health Minister

The minister was among those evacuated this morning from the building in Dublin city centre.

It is understood an envelope containing white powder was addressed to him and a decision was taken to evacuate the entire department as a precaution.

A source told Independent.ie that the powder was in fact "baking powder" and was deemed non-hazardous.

We are on scene at an incident in a premises on Baggot Street Lower. To help us deal with the incident the road has been closed. Expect traffic delays and disruption in the area. @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/J42CWRHTkF — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 4, 2019

No note or threat was attached to the package.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he did not know what type of "oddballs" would send suspicious packages but urged people to consider that a package sent to a politician would be opened by a staff member rather than an elected rep.

Health Minister Simon Harris (Niall Carson/PA) The scene at Department of Health, Baggot Street Pic: Andrew Meehan

He said: "If you want to come after us, come after us but don't come after our staff or our families".

A spokesperson for the Defence Forces said: "Earlier today, following a request from An Garda Síochána, an Army Bomb Disposal Team was tasked to investigate a suspect substance at the Department of Health on Baggot Street, where they arrived on scene at 12.20pm," a spokesperson said.

"On arrival a cordon was established and the area cleared for the duration of the operation. An envelope containing a powder was inspected on site and deemed non-hazardous by technicians.

"It was then handed over to An Garda Síochána for further examination. The scene was declared safe and the team departed at 2.30pm.

The scene at Department of Health, Baggot Street Pic: Andrew Meehan

"Should members of the public encounter suspicious items, or potentially hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána."

Dublin Fire Brigade said earlier that the incident was of a 'HazMat nature' - hazardous materials.

"All resources are in place to resolve the incident. There is no danger to the public. Baggot Street Lower is still closed, and we ask the public to respect the emergency cordons," Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted.

Gardaí confirmed to Independent.ie that Dublin Fire Brigade were at the scene and had "control of the site".

The bomb disposal unit attended the scene. All staff were instructed to go home and were told that the building would not be reopened "for some time".

The emergency services have now reopened Baggot St.

Personnel from the Dept of Health and from other businesses in the area are also allowed back inside.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar previously said that the gardaí and Defence Forces have the skills and equipment to deal with incidents like today's security alert at the Department of Health.

Mr Varadkar said he didn't have details on the incident but that he heard that there was a "suspicious package" delivered to the Department and it was evacuated.

He said the relevant authorities including the Gardaí are assessing the situation now.

Mr Varadkar added: "I won't say any more until we know what the nature of this potential threat is but I know that our gardaí and Defence forces have all the appropriate skills and equipment to deal with such matters."

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone was attending a meeting about disability when the building’s alarm went off.

It’s understood the minister acted “very professionally” during the incident and was one of the last people to leave the premises.

“At about 11.10pm the fire alarm went off, followed by an automated message telling everyone to evacuate,” said an individual who attended the meeting.

“Nobody panicked and we all followed the correct procedure. Minister Zappone wanted to stay behind and make sure I was taken care of because I have a disability and find it difficult to use the stairs.

“She acted very professionally, and we were one of the last people to leave the building. However, she was prevented from going back inside to retrieve her papers.

“Whoever is responsible for this has caused a lot of disruption for many people, but thankfully nobody was harmed.”

Offices and shops in the direct vicinity of the government building were also evacuted.

Customers and staff from cafes, pubs and other buildings on Lower Baggot St were told to remain inside.

"I would have thought they would have evacuated us too," said a staff member from O'Briens cafe.

"It looks very serious, but hopefully it's not."

