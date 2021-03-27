Don’t forget to put clocks forward on Sunday… or is that meant to be back?

It’s that time of year again when everyone gets confused about whether they are supposed to put their clocks forward - or is it back - for daylight savings time.

At 1am on Sunday, the country will lose an hour’s sleep as the clocks go forward to mark the official start of Summer Time.

In today’s digitalised world many people don’t have to worry about adjusting the hands on a clock - but here’s the reasoning behind it.

The idea of “British Summer Time” was first proposed in the UK by William Willett, who happens to be the great-great-grandfather of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. He felt valuable daylight was being wasted in the mornings during the summer months because people were still in bed. Britain passed the Summer Time Act in 1916, and Ireland followed suit.

Supporters argue that putting the clocks forward is good for physical and psychological health, particularly in relieving Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). The lighter evenings are also said to reduce road traffic accidents and crime. However, critics say changing the clocks is economically and socially disruptive, cancelling out any benefits.

Ireland, along with the rest of the EU, was supposed to do away with the change of clocks this year, but Brexit and the pandemic have delayed the move.

Reminding the public to put their clocks forward, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: “This year, more than ever, we are all keen to put the short days and dark evenings of winter behind us. The clocks moving forward marks the point when we can move on from winter and look towards summer.

“The winter of 2020-2021 has been the hardest in living memory, but the summer of 2021 will be one of hope, as we begin to overcome Covid-19, re-open our society and economy and move on withour lives.”

Irish Independent