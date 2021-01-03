Don't duck the chance to make the world better

We are finally free of 2020, possibly the only poetry to be found in a year pulverised by an unprecedented pandemic. And while it won't all be fun in 2021 - even if that reassuringly rhymes - changes are afoot in the world, thanks to The Donald getting trumped by a US president-elect to whom we can literally relate, recalling an era when almost every house in Ireland hung a picture of the Pope beside one of JFK.

But times have changed here too - and, even if they are careful to conceal it, plenty of politicians had time for Trump, with climate change denial in common and a tendency to hold up the tradition card much like Trump held a Bible upside down to send a message to the fan base that their man was running the (reality) show.

They may go to mass, like devout Catholic Biden, but they fit the profile of Team Trump evangelicals: born-again Christians strongly aligned with conservative politics, more than 80pc of them voting for Trump in 2016.

Just because religion is woven into politics in the land of plenty doesn't mean you can judge a politician by his pulpit, or vice versa, with pastor Rick Warren sparking controversy during the 2008 presidential election by hosting John McCain and Barack Obama at his church for a forum on moral issues - the first time they appeared together publicly as presidential candidates. Obama subsequently asked this evangelical to give the invocation at his inauguration, while Warren in turn has met and praised Pope Francis. Little wonder, for they share a passion for social justice. The opening line of Warren's The Purpose Driven Life, which is claimed to be one of the biggest selling books of all time, with all proceeds going to Rick and Kay Warren's philanthropic causes, is "it's not about you". Reflecting Warren's world-view that we are here to serve, and to use our influence to speak up for those who have none. For we all have a world-view, according to Warren, but many of us don't make the effort to work out what it is. Yet doing so is critical because it dictates how we behave, affecting our decisions, attitudes and relationships. He recounts in a 2006 TED Talk the time on a talk show when "a guy was asking, what's a pastor doing protecting the environment. And I asked the guy: well, do you believe human beings are responsible to make the world a bit better for the next generation? I'm not talking about religion, just: do you think we have a stewardship to take the environment seriously? And he said: no, not any more than any other species". It was his use of the word "species", Warren said, that revealed his world-view. "He was saying: I'm no more responsible to take care of the environment than a duck is. Well, I know a lot of times we act like ducks, but you're not a duck. And you are responsible. That's my world-view." By all accounts it's Biden's too. Which is good news for ducks - as well as for me and for you.