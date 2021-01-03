| -0.2°C Dublin

Don't duck the chance to make the world better

Lay of the Land

US President-elect Joe Biden Expand

REUTERS

Fiona O'Connell

We are finally free of 2020, possibly the only poetry to be found in a year pulverised by an unprecedented pandemic. And while it won't all be fun in 2021 - even if that reassuringly rhymes - changes are afoot in the world, thanks to The Donald getting trumped by a US president-elect to whom we can literally relate, recalling an era when almost every house in Ireland hung a picture of the Pope beside one of JFK.

But times have changed here too - and, even if they are careful to conceal it, plenty of politicians had time for Trump, with climate change denial in common and a tendency to hold up the tradition card much like Trump held a Bible upside down to send a message to the fan base that their man was running the (reality) show.

They may go to mass, like devout Catholic Biden, but they fit the profile of Team Trump evangelicals: born-again Christians strongly aligned with conservative politics, more than 80pc of them voting for Trump in 2016.

