Catherine Fry pictured in the rain crossing the River Boyne in Navan. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

Don’t despair about the rain and keep the sun cream handy as an Azores High Mk II is set to send the mercury soaring to 25C or even hotter.

Met Éireann forecast that Ireland is set for a welcome return to the fine weather of late June with a weather front from the Azores set to deliver ten days of dry conditions and bright sunshine from later this week.

However, families and holidaymakers will first have to endure four days of unsettled conditions with scattered rain showers likely until Thursday evening when the temperatures slowly begin to climb.

Met Éireann's long-range forecast indicated that Ireland is likely to enjoy Mediterranean-like conditions for almost ten days from July 16 as the jet stream again deposits a southern high pressure zone over Ireland.

"There will be sunshine and isolated showers on Monday morning, the showers turning more frequent in the afternoon with some turning heavy over the eastern half of the country in the evening with a chance of isolated thunderstorms," a spokesperson said. "The highest temperatures will be 19C to 22C."

Monday night will also see a likelihood of showers, the heaviest of which will be along the east coast.

"Tuesday will see a generally cloudy start to the day with scattered patches of drizzle developing in western coastal counties. Elsewhere it will be largely dry with sunny spells developing throughout the day and with highest temperatures of 18C to 22C."

"Wednesday will be a dry day for most with sunny spells. However, it will be cloudier over western coastal counties with patchy light rain and drizzle developing there through the day and highest temperatures of 20C to 24C."

"Thursday will start quite cloudy with scattered patches of light rain and drizzle. It will become drier and brighter through the day, with sunny spells developing and highest temperatures of 19C to 23C."

Friday will see Ireland beginning to benefit from the return of the Azores High with dry, sunny conditions and temperatures climbing to the mid 20s, possibly even 25C or higher.

"The weekend will stay largely dry with good spells of sunshine. It will be warm too with temperatures widely reaching the mid-twenties."