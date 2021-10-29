Don’t add to Halloween horror by trick or treating if you have Covid symptoms, Dr Tony Holohan says as 2,549 new cases reported

There have been a further 2,549 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

There are currently 481 in hospitals with the disease, with 97 of those in intensive care.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan urged children and adults to enjoy Halloween safely and not to go trick or treating if they are showing symptoms of Covid-19.

“Today we are reporting a high number of cases across the entire population, with the highest incidence amongst 5-12 year olds. While the COVID-19 vaccines give high protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death, the way to break transmission is by following all aspects of the public health advice,” Dr Holohan said.

He added that this weekend, you can enjoy your favourite Halloween activities safely by taking some simple precautions.

“If you are having visitors over, provide hand sanitiser, open windows and try to ensure people can spread out and keep their distance from one another – avoid crowded parties,” he said.

“For trick-or-treaters, give out treats outdoors if possible. Wash or sanitize hands frequently, and before eating or handling treats.

“Neither children nor adults should go trick-or-treating or meet up with others if they have any symptoms of Covid-19, even if symptoms are minor – instead, please isolate and get a test.”