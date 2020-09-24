Donegal to be placed under Level 3 Covid restrictions

| 9.7°C Dublin
DONEGAL is set to be placed under new Covid-19 restrictions.
The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended that the Government place the county into Level 3 restrictions meaning pubs and restaurants will be closed to indoor dining.
Indoor gatherings will be banned and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 15 people.
Households will be limited to a maximum of six visitors from one other household, and weddings and funerals will be limited to a maximum of 25 attendees.
The Cabinet is holding an incorporeal meeting this afternoon to agree to the new restrictions in Donegal.
The Government is expected to issue a statement regarding restrictions in Donegal at 6pm.
