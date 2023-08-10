Donegal teen Connor McGinley who died in crash ‘was heading towards the prime of his life’, funeral hears

Tributes were paid to Connor McGinley at his funeral mass

A teenager who tragically died in a car crash in Co Donegal was a young man who “was heading towards the prime of his life”, mourners at his funeral heard today.

Connor McGinley (19), who died when the car he was driving was involved in an accident outside the village of Kerrykeel earlier this month, was described as a kind-hearted and gentle soul.

Headphones, speakers and a piece of art were brought up to the altar as examples of Connor’s love for music and art.

Along with those mementoes, a football scarf was placed at the top of the church. Those gathered were told of Connor’s passion for Liverpool FC, which he loved “since the day he was born”.

Mourners were told of the sadness felt by those closest to Connor as well as the community of Milford after his death.

“The news of Connor’s death on Saturday morning brought a devastating shock to the McGinley family, his wider family circle, his friends and this local community here in Milford,” Fr Stephen Gorman said.

“Words are woefully inadequate to express the pain and the sorrow in our hearts that we have for the McGinley family.”

During the eulogy, delivered by Fr Gorman, those in attendance were told that as a young child, Connor had said he wanted to be a priest when he was older.

“Noelle [Connor’s mother] said to me that when Connor was a young boy, he wanted to be a priest, but that soon changed,” Fr Stephen Gorman said.

"From the age of four, Connor fell in love with music – and music would play a huge part in Connor’s life.”

Even at a young age, “Connor was mixing his own music, and this was the beginning of ‘DJ Curly’,” Fr Gorman added.

Connor would go on to DJ at all of his friends’ 18th birthdays and always enjoyed a good party.

The funeral heard how Connor’s brother Dennis was both his best friend and biggest rival and “loved to brag that he could beat Dennis at the 60 metres,” Fr Gorman said.

Connor was very involved in indoor athletics growing up, and “his proudest achievement was that he and Dennis competed for Ireland in Manchester”, Fr Gorman said.

Connor, who attended Scoil Mhuire in Milford and then Mulroy College in Co Donegal, was six weeks away from completing his diploma in horticulture, a course “he loved every moment of”.

The words of Connor’s parents Ennis and Noelle were also read out at the funeral mass.

“Connor the legend, 19 forever. Connor we will miss your smile that lit up every room and person. We love you, our brown-eyed boy,” they said.

Also in attendance at the funeral was Connor’s friend, Jaden, who was in the car at the time of the accident and is said to be making a good recovery.

It is understood the vehicle went out of control and struck a pole on the main Milford to Kerrykeel Road just a mile from Kerrykeel.

The accident happened at around 3.30am on Saturday August 5. It is understood there was heavy rain and poor driving conditions at the time.

Conor is survived by his parents Ennis and Noelle, brother Dennis, cousin Caitlin, grandfather Patrick McGinley, uncles Michael McGinley and Joe McElhinney, aunts Nellie McDermott, Caroline McElhinney, Kathy McElhinney, Siobhan McElhinney, Melissa McElhinney and Sinead McElhinney, cousins, extended family and friends.