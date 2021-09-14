PJ Doherty, a 16-year-old student at St Eunan's College, Letterkenny, has been chosen as the overall winner of this year's 67th Texaco Children's Art Competition.

PJ scooped first place in the senior 16-18 years age category. His winning work, for which he received a prize of €1,500, is entitled Me And My Dad and is a portrait study in coloured pencil of the artist and his father, Patrick.

Chairman of the judging panel, Professor Declan McGonagle, described PJ’s piece as “a powerful double portrait, achieved using a dramatic lighting effect”. Through it, PJ reveals a technical skill that Prof McGonagle said: “Is harnessed to the depiction of the two personalities and their relationship”.

His inspiration for his prize-winning portrait came to him when he noticed his father sitting by a lamp and was attracted by “the diverse range of light sources coming from it”, which he says gave him “the opportunity to work with an assortment of warm yellow and orange hues, combined with blue and purple tones”.

No stranger to the competition, PJ also won first prize in the 14-15 age category in 2020 for his self-portrait.

The youngest of four children, PJ hails from an artistic family and credits his mother Martina for encouraging his passion, admitting “she has always been creative, both with painting and working with pottery”.

Now beginning 5th Year, PJ has ambitions to further his interest in art when he finishes school, seeing it forming part of his future.

From September 14 to October 2, Drogheda’s Highlanes Municipal Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition of the top 126 winning paintings in this year’s competition.

In Category A (16-18 years) other top winners were Anya Clarke - Carr (17), a pupil at Clarke Art, Ratoath, who won second prize (€1,000) for her work entitled Self Portrait: Online School In My Pyjamas. A previous winner, Anya won third prize in the 14-15 years age category in 2019 and a Special Merit Award in 2020. Third prize (€750) went to Matthew Clifford (17), a pupil at Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, for his work entitled Morning Squeeze.

In Category B (14-15 years), first prize (€450) was won by Kerry student Clodagh McCluskey (15) from Presentation Secondary School, Tralee for her work entitled Feathers. Second prize (€350) was won by Emily Rong (15), from Alan Keane Art School, Foxrock for her work entitled Coco. Third prize (€250) went to Xinru Zhou (14), a pupil at Holy Faith Clontarf Secondary School, for a work entitled Pineapple Slice.

In Category C (12-13 years), first prize (€350) went to Philippa Dunlop (12) from St Andrew's National School, Malahide for an artwork entitled My Self Portrait. Second prize (€250) was won by 12-year-old student Ailbhe Treacy from Lissenhall National School, Nenagh for her work entitled Life Going On, while third prize (€200) went to Allison Joyce (12) from Rush National School, for her self-portrait entitled Best Friend At The Beach.

In Category D (9-11 years), first prize (€250) has been won by 11-year-old Mae Cowper-Gray, a pupil at Scoil Bhríde, Kilcullen, for a work entitled Missing Ella (Lockdown Loneliness). Second prize (€200) was won by Cate McCashin (11), a pupil at Harold National School, Glasthule, for her work entitled Surprised By Snow. Third prize (€150) went to Gabriela-Maria Ticala (11) from Stanhope Street Primary School in Dublin City, for her work entitled My Grandfather.

In Category E (7-8 years), first prize (€200) was won by 8-year-old Wicklow student, Ella Kelly, from Saints Michael and Peter Junior School, Arklow, for her work entitled Red Apple. Last year, Ella won a Special Merit Award in the same category of the Competition. Second prize (€150) was won by Laraib Aslam (7) from Presentation Junior School, Mullingar, for a work entitled Cliffs Of Moher. Third prize (€125) went to Éanna Ryan (8), from Scoil Chríost Rí Boys National School, Limerick, for his work entitled Diving Deep.

In Category F (6 years and younger) – the youngest age group in the Competition – first prize (€150) was won by 4-year-old Muhammad Hadi Qureshi, from Parish Community Woman Centre, Mullingar, for a work entitled Dog (Finger Print Art). Second prize (€125) went to Kelly Hynes (5), a pupil at Anne Kelly School of Art, Craft and Design in Clonaslee for her work entitled Easter Egg Hunt At Grannys. Third prize (€100) went to Maximilian Hui (5), a pupil at The Kiddies Klub, Castletroy, for his work entitled Springtime Egg Laying.

In Category G, reserved for entries from young artists of all ages with special needs, first prize of €400 was won, for the third year in succession, by 16-years old James Moonan, a pupil at The Arthouse, Drogheda, for his work entitled Heron On The River Boyne. A multiple previous winner, James won first prize in the same category last year and in 2019, second prize in 2018 and a Special Merit Award in 2017. Second prize (€300) went to Zara Craig (13), a pupil at Ballyclare High School, for her work entitled New Beginnings. Zara has won Special Merit Awards on two previous occasions, last year and in 2019. Third prize (€200) went to Elisha Brady (15), a pupil at The High School, Ballynahinch for her work entitled Apollo And I.