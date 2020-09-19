Donegal senior squad player tests positive for coronavirus

A woman walks past one of two pop up Covid-19 testing facilities in Dublin at Castleknock Health centre (Niall Carson/PA)

A GAA Donegal senior squad player has tested positive for coronavirus.

The senior squad team were all tested this week before a return to collective training.

In a statement, the club said that it intended to return “after a long hiatus”.

“After a long hiatus, and in line with GAA guidelines, the Donegal Senior squad returned to collective training this week. All of the squad were tested for Covid-19 and one of the squad has had a positive result,” the statement read.

It added that these are “difficult and trying times”.

“These are difficult and trying times for all in the GAA and the wider community. CLG Dhún na nGall urge all club members, particularly players at all age levels, to adhere to the guidelines which have been set out and can be found on the Wellness tab on our website.”

Online Editors