Donegal priest will go ahead with First Holy Communions next week

A parish priest in Co. Donegal has said he will be going ahead with First Holy Communion this week, despite public health guidelines.

Fr John Joe Duffy from St Michael’s Church in Creeslough said stopping the sacrament of communion “doesn’t make sense”, while weddings are allowed to go ahead.

Under the current public health guidelines, religious ceremonies such as First Holy Communions and Confirmations should not take place, while wedding can be held with 100 people in attendance.

Read More

The parish priest said the children and families are “already mixing within sights of the church”, and the 18 children involved in the ceremony “will not contribute to the spread of infection in the community”.

"I think what's being imposed on these children and on the church is disproportionate, unfair and unreasonable in the context of the overall reality,” he told RTE’s Brendan O'Connor programme.

"We are in an area where the numbers have been consistently low - below the national average," he said.

Referring to the government’s decision to allow weddings to take place, Fr Duffy said it is “illogical”.

"These children are already sitting in the church looking up at me and under government guidelines I can't give them holy communion.

"Yet I can have a 100 people in the church for a wedding, 50 people in the church for a funeral - people who are coming from all areas and parts, whereas children who are coming for holy communion and children for confirmation are already mixing within sights of the church.

"They're already in the church and it just doesn't make sense."

Fr Duffy said the children making their first holy communion are coming from a cohort of children that have already been together in school in sports activities.

He said: "They are playing sport in a field that is about 100 metres from the church, which is a great thing.

"They are already mixing through sport. They have contact sport.

"They're playing. They're interacting. Their parents are going along to support them, so it's the same cohort of people coming into the church.”