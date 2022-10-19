Donegal native Owen Reidy appointed as new general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions

Former general secretary Patricia King announced she would step down from the post earlier this month

Donegal native Owen Reidy is the new general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU).

Mr Reidy said his focus will be on adequate minimum wages and collective bargaining after being ratified as the leader of the union umbrella body this morning.

He was a central figure in high profile disputes including the Luas strike and the Greyhound dispute.

His appointment was announced following a meeting of the ICTU executive committee this morning.

Former general secretary Patricia King announced she would step down from the post earlier this month.

Ms King was the first female general secretary of the organisation and played a key role in recent talks on collective bargaining rights in Ireland.

Mr Reidy is a father of two, and has worked in the Irish trade union movement for 24 years.

He began his career as a Siptu official in the west of Ireland and has represented workers in aviation, insurance, finance, semi-state organisations and the cleaning and security sectors.

In 2016, he took the position of assistant general secretary of Ictu with responsibility for Northern Ireland.

“I am delighted and humbled to be selected for this important leadership role in our trade union movement,” he said.

“I want to pay tribute to my friend, colleague and mentor Patricia King, for her work and the valuable legacy she has left us all in her work both in Siptu and as general secretary of our Congress.

“I think we have the potential to rebuild and grow our movement and reach out to workers currently not organised in trade unions. We need to make work pay for all and build a more inclusive economy and society.”

He said the number one priority is to transpose a recent adequate minimum wages directive.

Mr Reidy said this has a “transformative potential when it comes to collective bargaining in Ireland” and called for legislation on a Labour Employer Economic Forum report on collective bargaining in Ireland.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues in a collective leadership to strengthen collective bargaining, to grow our movement, and to improve worker voice in society and the economy,” concluded Reidy.

An Ictu spokesperson said he has coordinated the work and voice of the trade union movement in Northern Ireland in response to Brexit, political stalemate, and the cost of living crisis.

He said Mr Reidy came through a competitive interview process to be selected as the new general secretary.

ICTU president Kevin Callinan said: ‘With Irish and European collective bargaining structures set to be overhauled, we are entering an exciting new phase for the trade union movement.

“As general secretary, Owen Reidy will bring fresh energy to the task of ensuring that these changes happen in a way that produces real improvements in the pay and conditions of workers.”