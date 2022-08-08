The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the man's family

A Co Donegal man has died in tragic circumstances while holidaying abroad.

The man died while on a family holiday in Greece.

The man, who was in his 50s and from the border area of Lifford, was married with three children.

The exact circumstances of the tragedy are not yet known.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to his family.

He was well-known in footballing circles locally and worked as a lecturer.

Local county councillor Gerry Crawford said the area was simply numbed by the tragic news.