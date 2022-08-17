Donegal lands another major feature film starring Hollywood legend Aidan Quinn

Aidan Quinn starred with Julia Roberts in the 1996 Michael Collins film

Donegal has landed another major feature film starring another Irish Hollywood legend.

Aidan Quinn will star in 'Cry From The Sea' which will be shot in Donegal in October and November.

The film itself tells the story of a lighthouse keeper stuck in a cycle of grief with three people who could change the course of his life.

Now the Donegal Film Office has issued an appeal for local cast and crew to join the film.

They are looking for a number of trainee positions to fill including production, make-up, accounts, camera, costumes, props, hair and assistant directors.

Film-makers are looking for crew with some experience and also trainees who live within a 45km radius of the film's base in the Inishowen town of Carndonagh.

The film was written by Ciaran Creagh and will be directed by Vic Sarin.

It is the latest film to use the rugged backdrop of the wilds of Donegal.

The Star Wars epic The Last Jedi was shot in and around Malin Head back in 2016.

And earlier this year Liam Neeson spent several weeks in and around Glencolmcille, Ardara and Kilcar while filming In the Land of Saints and Sinners.

The closing date for applications to work on the film is on August 24.

Quinn made his film debut in 1984 in Reckless. His films have included Desperately Seeking Susan and Legends of the Fall. In the 1996 Michael Collins film, he played the role of Harry Boland. The star-studded cast also included Liam Neeson and Julia Roberts