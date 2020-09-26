Certain areas of Donegal have an incidence rate of coronavirus four times the national average (stock photo)

A hotel in Downings in Donegal is renting rooms for just €2 per person sharing to allow for indoor dining despite Level 3 restrictions currently imposed on the county.

Beach Hotel in Downings issued a Facebook post on Friday night offering rooms for the minimal fee of €2 for the weekend so that customers could dine inside.

The offer said: “Spoil yourself, dine indoors and avail of our food and beverage services - our rooms are currently available to rent for an allotted time - €2 per person sharing all weekend.”

This comes as Donegal overtook Dublin with the highest incidence rate of coronavirus in the country and as the government imposed tighter restrictions on the county to stem the spread of the virus.

Certain areas of Donegal have an incidence rate of coronavirus four times the national average, as of recent figures published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Under current restrictions in Donegal and Dublin, all indoor dining, except for guests of hotels, is banned and confined to a maximum of 15 people outdoors.

This morning, the hotel defended its offer in another Facebook post stating: “Under the government guidelines hotels are not closed, this offer was aimed at local people in the area.

“No one will be using the rooms; it is merely a method to allow people to become a resident for a maximum period of one hour 45 minutes so they can avail of our dining and beverage services.

“The government allows residents to be served inside and 15 non-residents outside,” the statement read.

The hotel admitted the move was “a way to recoup costs from stock ordered for the full house of residents that cancelled on Friday evening.”

The hotel confirmed they would be closed after the weekend until further notice.

Beach Hotel were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Independent.ie.

