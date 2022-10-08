Donegal explosion: ‘Tsunami of grief’ – local mass hears Creeslough is ‘broken hearted’ by tragedy

A special Mass was held at St Michael’s church in Creeslough this morning during which prayers were said for everyone impacted by the explosion at a service station in Donegal which has so far claimed seven lives.

Parish priest Father John Joe Duffy told the packed congregation the small village had been hit by a “tsunami of grief”.

“We pray at this Mass for all those who have been impacted directly by this terrible tragedy that has pretty much broken the heart of our community,” said Father Duffy.

“We are very much defined by community. Our community has been a great source of support and strength to those who have been directly impacted by the terrible tragedy that took place yesterday.

“Our community continues to be that support as we pray for those who are dead and their families and loved ones and as we pray for those who are in hospital and undergoing procedures this morning.

“We are indeed broken hearted this morning.

“We are people who will continue to suppprt each other.

“There is, as we all can feel, a terrible grief and a sadness beyond words in our hearts this morning. But we know that God is with us in this tragedy. God will support us, God will help us and we will help each other, we will link with each other. We will carry each other and God is carrying us.“

Father Duffy praised the response of the local community to the tragedy and thanked all those who have been helping in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

“Dear friends, let us continue to support each other and it is with each other’s support that we will charter a way through the tsunami of grief that is hitting us at this time.”