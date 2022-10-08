Donegal explosion: Everything we know so far about Creeslough tragedy

The community of Creeslough in Co Donegal has been rocked to its core following an explosion at a local petrol station yesterday afternoon.
As the situation continues to unfold, here is everything we know so far:
10 people have been confirmed dead following the incident including a young girl, two teenagers, four men and three women.
Gardaí say eight people are in hospital, with one in a critical condition and the other seven stable.
Emergency teams are still carrying out search and recovery operations but it is believed there are no other people left among the wreckage.
Gardaí are treating the incident as a “tragic accident” and do not suspect any foul play.
The search and recovery operation for further fatalities continues today as emergency services including Donegal County Council Fire Services, An Garda Síochána, the HSE National Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene.
A gas leak is thought to be the most likely cause of the blast which destroyed the village’s only shop, as well as apartments overhead.
The blast happened at around 3.15pm yesterday
The site includes a petrol station, shop, deli counter, post office and a hairdresser.
The service station and adjoining post office is run by the well-known and respected Lafferty family.
Emergency services and local volunteers worked through the night to reach people still trapped in the debris.
A special dog search team also travelled From Belfast to help with the operation.
A large number of people injured in the blast were taken to Letterkenny General Hospital and Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.
Helicopters also airlifted survivors from the scene.
A major incident alert remains in place at Letterkenny General Hospital and a special area has been set up within the hospital for the injured and their families.
Any road users intending to travel to the Creeslough area for any reason have been asked to consider alternative routes as Emergency Services continue to deal with this ongoing incident. Traffic diversions remain in place at this time.
A special mass was held this morning at St Michael’s church in Creeslough during which prayers were said for everyone impacted by the explosion.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin is expected to visit the scene in the coming days.